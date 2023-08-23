EDITOR:

The United States of America has never had a Christian government. Our founding fathers made it a point to keep religion and our government separate. This protects our freedom of religion and protects the church from the state, as well as the state from the church.

Tags

Recommended for you

(4) comments

L.W.Lewis
L.W.Lewis

The dems religion is steeped in leftist ideology with its roots in marxism, maoism, stalinism, fascisim, totalitarianism and authoritarianism, all of which are on daily display by the current dem regimes in the District of Corruption (Wash.DC) and here in SacraDemento. They are gods unto themselves and flourish with secularism as their mantra.

Report Add Reply
John E Savage
John E Savage

This Christian does not believe we are a Christian Nation. Yes, from our founding a large percentage of our population have been professed Christians, but that cannot make a nation Christian.

Those professed Christians have failed miserably in following their faith. They have used to Bible to justify slavery, racism, and persecuting minority faiths, just ask a Latter Day Saint about this. There is also nothing in the teachings of Christ to justify the genocide committed against the Native Peoples of our land.

Report Add Reply
Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

And here you have some of the reasons why Democrats feel justified in the hundreds of attacks, including murders and firebombings, of Christian churches and pro-life centers. They are committed as a retribution, and a cleansing of sorts, to rectify the evil man does to man. After 911 the anger was directed against Muslims, and the government stepped in to educate people about the religion to stop the violence. There are fringe groups in every faith, except with Christians, they are all judged as a group. People like Savage are perpetuating the hate and violence, and as a representative of the Democrat Party, should know that his words are devisive and un-American.

Report Add Reply
Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

Nations can't be Christian, Hindu, Muslim, etc. because faith is in the individual, not the country. In other words, regarding Christians, nations are not saved through faith in Christ, individuals are. Christians are people, not things like countries.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.