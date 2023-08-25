EDITOR:

A bill to make sex trafficking a felony, once again in California, was blocked last week in the Assembly Public Safety Commission, once again by Democrats, after passing unanimously in the Senate.

Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

The reason for the "no" vote by Democrats is that they thought more "innocent" trafficers would go to prison; innocent meaning the victims of the trafficers themselves. Adults use the minors to entice new victims; basically making it where you can't have serious consequences for the adult without serious consequences for the minor working for the adult. By not addressing the issue, and allowing the adult trafficer to "hide behind the minor", the Democrats are allowing the trafficer to use the child as a "shield" to avoid a harsher punishment. While Democrats claim to care about the victims, they have more concern for "restorative justice" for the criminal. Legislators will do everything possible to protect the trafficker rather than find solutions to the problem.

Dawn Wolfson
Dawn Wolfson

According to the Shouse law group:

"In 2012, California voters passed Proposition 35 (the “Californians Against Sexual Exploitation Act”), which provides for new, very harsh penalties for people convicted of violating Penal Code 236.1. Trafficking people is always a felony in California law."

And according to Kegalawyers:

"What is the penalty for sex trafficking in California?

up to 20 years in a California state prison, a fine up $500,000, formal felony probation, and. lifetime registration as a sex offender under Penal Code 290 PC."

Sounds pretty serious to me.

Recovering Democrat
Recovering Democrat

There have been over 600 arrests in California, in recent years, for sex trafficking of a minor. Because the crime is not classified as a "serious felony", the crime is punishable by 5, 8, or 12 years and is eligible for plea bargaining. The amount of time spent in custody can be raised if there is violence involved. The proposed bill is to reclassify this crime as a "serious felony" where it would allow harsher penalties and add a strike to the persons record. No one believes that the 600+ persons arrested for trafficking are going to be sentenced to 20 years or do any substantial time in this state. This bill makes the crime taken more seriously than it presently is in California. Social media backlash is the only reason the lawmakers are having second thoughts about rejecting this bill.

