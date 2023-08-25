EDITOR:
A bill to make sex trafficking a felony, once again in California, was blocked last week in the Assembly Public Safety Commission, once again by Democrats, after passing unanimously in the Senate.
Senate Bill 14 by Sen. Shannon Grove was voted down in the Assembly Public Safety Committee with six Democrats abstaining and two Republicans voting “aye” — that means Democrats wouldn't even commit to a “no” vote lest it look bad during reelection time, stated the California Globe.
Human trafficking is currently defined as a “non-serious” crime, which means the act of human trafficking cannot be considered a strike under California's Three Strikes law.
The bill was moved to the Assembly Appropriations Committee's suspense file. This is a committee procedure where a bill with a fiscal impact of more than $150,000 is held by the committee while considerations are made if it should be passed or retained based on the cost.
California has the distinction of being one of the top states for human trafficking in the U.S. When it comes to the top cities for trafficking and exploitation of children, Sacramento ranks No. 7 in the nation. No. 10 is San Francisco, with San Diego at No. 14, San Jose No. 15, followed by Los Angeles.
The bipartisan bill is co-authored by 60 members of the Legislature, including 45 Assembly members. Assemblyman Chris Hodsen (D-LA) is chairman of the Appropriations Committee. The bill will remain in the suspense file until the committee's suspense hearing on Sept. 1. Time to send in those letters and make phone calls.
And meanwhile back in the Senate, Sen. Scott Weiner's Senate Bill 145's analysis is much more clear than Sen. Weiner, again according to the CA Globe.
“This bill states non-forcible sodomy, copulation and sexual penetration with a minor do not require mandatory sex offender registration unless there is a 10-year gap between the minor and the other person. However, a court may still require registration if it deems appropriate. These offenses when committed without force, where the minor was a willing participant and under the age of 14, are sometimes referred to as ‘Hofsheier Offenses.’ People v. Hofsheier (2006) held that requiring mandatory sex offender registration for one such offense — oral copulation — was unconstitutional if the stated did not also require registration for a person convicted of non-forcible sexual intercourse with a minor because it made an illegal distinction based on the sex act itself.”
“Non-forcible sodomy, oral copulation and penetration with a minor” is the first legal problem with this bill as it is against the law to have sex with a minor. The legal age of consent — when a person can legally consent to any sexual intercourse — in California is 18.
Some would say some new laws governing sex with minors is sex trafficking. Voters need to take a hard look at those representing them and the legislation they support. And remember that treatment and actions done by or to adults is totally different when it comes to children.
TERRY GHERARDI
Cameron Park

The reason for the "no" vote by Democrats is that they thought more "innocent" trafficers would go to prison; innocent meaning the victims of the trafficers themselves. Adults use the minors to entice new victims; basically making it where you can't have serious consequences for the adult without serious consequences for the minor working for the adult. By not addressing the issue, and allowing the adult trafficer to "hide behind the minor", the Democrats are allowing the trafficer to use the child as a "shield" to avoid a harsher punishment. While Democrats claim to care about the victims, they have more concern for "restorative justice" for the criminal. Legislators will do everything possible to protect the trafficker rather than find solutions to the problem.
According to the Shouse law group:
"In 2012, California voters passed Proposition 35 (the “Californians Against Sexual Exploitation Act”), which provides for new, very harsh penalties for people convicted of violating Penal Code 236.1. Trafficking people is always a felony in California law."
And according to Kegalawyers:
"What is the penalty for sex trafficking in California?
up to 20 years in a California state prison, a fine up $500,000, formal felony probation, and. lifetime registration as a sex offender under Penal Code 290 PC."
Sounds pretty serious to me.
There have been over 600 arrests in California, in recent years, for sex trafficking of a minor. Because the crime is not classified as a "serious felony", the crime is punishable by 5, 8, or 12 years and is eligible for plea bargaining. The amount of time spent in custody can be raised if there is violence involved. The proposed bill is to reclassify this crime as a "serious felony" where it would allow harsher penalties and add a strike to the persons record. No one believes that the 600+ persons arrested for trafficking are going to be sentenced to 20 years or do any substantial time in this state. This bill makes the crime taken more seriously than it presently is in California. Social media backlash is the only reason the lawmakers are having second thoughts about rejecting this bill.
