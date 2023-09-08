EDITOR:

Kids have enough to deal with today without their schools being political battlegrounds. So when local politicians choose to use fear mongering to scare and divide us and destabilize our community's education system we need to pay attention and stand up for the kids.

R J Smith
R J Smith

Proverbs 22:6… “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it”. The problem manifests itself when the schools try to indoctrinate children in the way they should go. That’s the parents purview. If the schools have a problem with the parents, those parents were the schools students yesterday. The question becomes, what did the schools teach today's parents?

❤️USA
❤️USA

From what I understand, the teachers unions are not helpful in any way to our students. As a matter of fact, they may even be harmful. Can anyone “rationally” explain anything beneficial to STUDENTS deriving from these politically powerful public sector unions? I also fail to see the benefits of the Department of Education. Perhaps someone with a “cool head” would be kind enough to explain to me if there are any benefits at all to STUDENTS coming from either. Please keep in mind myself, and possibly others, can be persuaded differently with a respectful and thoughtful response. Angry insults will only serve to confirm my suspicions.

L.W.Lewis
L.W.Lewis

Not sure if Ms.Kleem (gosh, pardon me if I used the wrong pronoun..not), has children or did have. If so, did she want the school to notify her when her kid was injured, had behavioral problems, or, as is the case in this loony toon day and age, if little Johnny wanted to be a female for the day so he could go into the girls restroom. I am thinking no, given her comments, that she would have no problem with that and thus not want to be notified. I venture to say 99% of parents would want to be notified if little Johnnie wanted to be little Suzie for the day. By not notifying parents of such abhorrent things as this, school are in complete violation parental rights. The kid does not belong to the school nor is there to be raised by said institution. The kiddies are there for the three basics, reading, writing and arithmetic, not leftist indoctrination as is the case today.

RD
RD

The author claims our schools are successful partially because of "parental involvement", then goes on to blast parents for being involved. Obviously, for a parent, grandparent, concerned community member (it takes a village to raise a child), to become motivated and get involved, there is a problem they see that needs to be addressed. Does the author believe that people have so much idle time in 21st century America that they can't pick their own battles? That they look for arguments for no reason? We have great teachers and administration, and the further we can keep the state and their ideologies away from our schools, the better for our students.

Ken
Ken

Our schools are successful because of our way of life is unique to that of the majority of California. You have a bass ackwords outlook as to why our schools score higher.

The State of California deserves no credit.

