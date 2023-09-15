I went to the Buckeye School District board meeting in El Dorado Hills Sept. 5.
Item X-1 referred to the concerns the district has with parental contact regarding mental health issues related to activities and challenges within grades K-8. The discussion basically dealt with the “trans crisis.” I think of a crisis more as a flood, wildfire, war or major upsets in our civilization, not pronouns and bathroom use.
When I was in school you got up at 6:30, made your bed and got dressed and then ate breakfast with your mom and siblings and sometimes even dad if he hadn’t already left for work, walked the 1 to 3 miles to school unless it was snowing (then mom drove you). School started at 8:30 and ended at 3:30. After school most kids had extracurricular activities or some sort of job — bakery, garden nursery, yard work for a neighbor, babysitting. Then dinner with the family and two hours of homework, maybe a bit of TV with the family and then to bed only to start over the next morning.
In the '40s and '50s English homework was written in long hand, math was done without a computer and history was by memorization. Nobody cared if you were a tomboy or floozy or just a kid. Everyone was too busy with life and its demands to worry if about being a male or female. They just were. You choose your friends because of similarities. Nobody forced you to accept or reject anyone, just respect their space and let them do their own thing. If you wanted to be included in the smoker group, you smoked, if you wanted to be accepted by the theater group, you made costumes or became an actor or supporter. If you were science oriented, you joined the science club … on and on.
There were tryouts for majorettes and cheerleaders, tennis, football, baseball and field hockey. Whatever your personal interests were, opportunities were there. Helicopter parents didn’t exist because they too were living life’s demands. Teachers taught; they weren’t designed to be mental health specialists. If a problem arose, the school called the parents and maybe had a meeting with them.
Life was good, sometimes hard, sometimes just busy. Daydreaming was a luxury not to be wasted on gender ID. Then the government stepped in and kids couldn’t work after school anymore; they might get cut on a bread-slicing machine or a lawnmower. Parents couldn’t reprimand their own kids. Life got confusing and here we are. Education has dipped. Kids don’t know if they are male, female or??
The “Good Old Days” weren’t so good for kids that were gender non-conforming, they were there and too frightened to be themselves.
JES You must be older that I thought. We had the sexual revolution of the 60s and 70s with gender bending and cross dressing. Fifty years ago we idolized bands like KISS, David Bowie, Elton John, Boy George, Little Richard, Prince, etc. etc. Disco was completely gay, until it became mainstream. And the clothes? Look at your jr. high or high school yearbook if you are a boomer. Gender non-conforming was the norm. What is happening now, is the attitude of 'look at me!' then when someone gets your attention, it is 'what are you looking at, you transphobe'. There are few people who care "who you love" or what you wear, or what you do in the bedroom. Where the problem is is when children are involved (sometimes I think it's for the shock value) and kids are rushed into "treatment" before they can explore for themselves who they are and who they want to be. You were just born too soon, but that's no reason to carry that chip for the rest of your life.
Great letter. It was me in the 40s/50s. I did day dream when I was a child. I dreamed about success and how to get there. Always good to have a plan.
Never any talk about being male/female. If you didn't know, you could look down and see what type clothes you were wearing. Probably was there, but no one talked about it. Good or bad?? Think about it.
Elections have consequences.
Your childhood sounds absolutely horrifying. Day dreaming was a luxury?
Transgenderism is not new. It's just talked about more now.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_transgender_people_in_the_United_States
Ms. Wolfson, exactly. Always there, now we talk about it.
...and talk about and talk about it and talk about it and...
