At the core of our community is a vital network of pipelines, reservoirs and treatment facilities spread out over 220 square miles that are indispensable to our everyday life. Annually, through the El Dorado Irrigation District’s ongoing capital improvement program, we channel funding to rejuvenate this vast infrastructure, ensuring we continue to have access to clean drinking water and efficient wastewater disposal.
As the years pass the wear and tear on this infrastructure increases. At the same time, mounting expenses — especially from rising inflation — challenge our ability to fund essential replacements and upgrades, critical to maintaining the reliability and safety of our systems.
To address the rising costs, we initiated a Cost of Service Analysis earlier this year. With the expertise of external consultants, this study aimed to identify the necessary annual revenue needed to ensure the delivery of safe and reliable services both now and in the future.
Our efforts align with the mandates of Article XIII D of the California Constitution, known as Proposition 218. This statute establishes the guidelines for adjusting water, wastewater and recycled water rates. Simply put, we are mandated to set rates that reflect the actual costs of these vital services. Nothing more, nothing less.
Since the kickoff of the COSA process, our board and staff have been engaged in discussions about policy objectives, revenue requirements and financial strategies. These deliberations, coupled with insights from our consultant, culminated in the draft financial plans presented on Aug. 14.
Let’s look back for some context. We knew by the end of 2022 that we would need to increase revenue to match the costs of providing service. In December 2022 the board endorsed an operational budget that indicated an 8% rise in drinking and recycled water rates was needed to ensure we had adequate revenue for yearly operations, maintenance and debt settlement.
In addition to our ongoing capital replacement program, recent condition assessments of our water treatment facilities revealed the need to begin investing in phased upgrades to these assets as well. As such, two of our five treatment facilities have been prioritized for upgrades, one in El Dorado Hills and the other in Pollock Pines. In the coming five years we are anticipating approximately $89 million in investments to these treatment plants to replace aging components and improve treatment processes. Plans are under way to phase in improvements over the next five to 10 years.
Our draft plans coming out of the COSA process identify the need for a 12% annual revenue boost for drinking and recycled water, with a 3% rise for wastewater. These adjustments are fundamental for covering expenses, funding capital replacement projects, establishing financial cushions, ensuring bond security and meeting our debt commitments — all of this is vital for the long-term health of our water and wastewater systems.
Over the next half-decade we anticipate investing more than $35 million in water service and line replacements. This will address deteriorating infrastructure and amplify resilience. The devastation of the 2021 Caldor Fire underscores the urgency of continuing to rehabilitate our 22-mile canal and flume system. The work of converting wooden flumes to durable concrete structures is a costly and important effort that we engage in every year.
Similarly, on the wastewater side, we have earmarked $10 million for lift station enhancements and $22 million for pipeline overhauls. These steps are critical for the proficient movement, processing, and disposal of wastewater at our facilities.
Looking ahead, we understand the impacts of the decisions before us.
While the need for additional revenue is urgent, we are committed to ensuring your hard-earned funds are invested wisely in the vast system of infrastructure we all rely on. Every additional dollar raised will be put into service to increase the resilience and health of our services.
Beyond the already noted $35 million for water services, the insights from our recent COSA sessions have also led us to consider simplifying our rate structure. The proposed modifications aim to make our rates more comprehensible and user-friendly. As we push beyond the revenue needs, now our consultant and EID staff are looking at what rate adjustments are necessary to meet those revenue requirements. Please have a look at the COSA process ateid.org/COSAto get more details on this important effort.
EID staff and your elected representatives on the EID Board of Directors take the task of maintaining our lean, right-sized community agency very seriously. Now we need to make some adjustments to account for the rising costs we have all experienced. We all shoulder the responsibility of ensuring every penny is invested into your community’s vital services with integrity, transparency and wisdom.
Jim Abercrombie is general manager of the El Dorado Irrigation District.
Key words in this article regarding the reason for increased costs is "rising inflation", which those of us with a brain know started with the coronation of Beijing Joe in 2021. As with all things we pay more for, we can thanks the dems and their inept head of state for all of our bills, such as for water, going through the roof. Thanks so much dems. and the low information voters who continue to vote these reprobates into office.
