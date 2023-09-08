Jim Abercrombie

At the core of our community is a vital network of pipelines, reservoirs and treatment facilities spread out over 220 square miles that are indispensable to our everyday life. Annually, through the El Dorado Irrigation District’s ongoing capital improvement program, we channel funding to rejuvenate this vast infrastructure, ensuring we continue to have access to clean drinking water and efficient wastewater disposal.

As the years pass the wear and tear on this infrastructure increases. At the same time, mounting expenses — especially from rising inflation — challenge our ability to fund essential replacements and upgrades, critical to maintaining the reliability and safety of our systems.

(1) comment

L.W.Lewis
Key words in this article regarding the reason for increased costs is "rising inflation", which those of us with a brain know started with the coronation of Beijing Joe in 2021. As with all things we pay more for, we can thanks the dems and their inept head of state for all of our bills, such as for water, going through the roof. Thanks so much dems. and the low information voters who continue to vote these reprobates into office.

