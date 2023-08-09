At Supervisor John Hidahl’s request, the BOS declared that District 4’s founding principles are "Christian." Hidahl’s inspiration was a website for the Constitution Party of Pennsylvania, an organization promoting a mix of Christianity and white nationalism like QAnon, the Proud Boys and similar iterations of fascism and Nazism.
Hidahl follows in the path of Congressman McClintock’s manifesto of May 6, 2020, which mixed his fascist politics with Christianity, resulting in a dystopian and false view of U.S. history. Hidahl continues this loathsome tradition by pandering to bigotry, ignorance and a false religion/patriotism by inventing U.S. history to fit his political agenda: to get re-elected.
Sinclair Lewis warned: “When fascism comes to America, it will drape itself in the flag and carry the cross!" Hidahl and others in county government love to drape themselves in the flag and spout religious nonsense. They echo the father of fascism Mussolini’s own 1928 definition of his idea:
“I prefer 'corporatism' to 'fascism.' It defines more accurately what we stand for: the state, corporations/banks and religion (N.B. the Catholic church at the time) acting together for the good of the nation.”
If you see Mussolini’s definition of fascism as a perfect fit for GOP strategy, you’ve not been fooled. Mr. Hidahl needs to broaden his intellectual horizons. May I suggest a couple of books: “God is not Great: How Religion Spoils Everything," by Christopher Hitchens and “The God Delusion” by Richard Dawkins.
I am not aware of Hidahl or McClintok using the generosity of the American taxpayer to strong-arm another nation into covering up their illegal influence peddling scheme. Nor am I aware of these two using their influence to extract millions from our adversary's to enrich themselves. It must be the Christian influence that has fine tuned their moral compass. I don’t know why the left is always ragging on Hitler? Maybe it’s because the left breaks bread with communism and Hitler hated communism.
Suggesting someone stop and commit a complete 180°-degree philosophy is an illogical approach. There is room for belief in a higher power (not a deity or a god) in our society. Demanding that someone read high-octane atheists such as Hitchens and Dawkins to "cure" themselves of religion is as bad as asking an atheist to consume the works of Aquinas and Chesterton.
Thank you John for your letter. With the GQP living on earth 2, spouting off qanon cult beliefs, the projection, the fascism, and just plain motherfu*king outright LYING, it's nice to hear from sane people once in a while. Steers and Algers are mind numbing.
Dems like Garon mix religion and government on an hourly basis through their totalitarian, authoritarian regulations foisted upon us by the marxists they put into office. For example, the scam called man caused global warming is embraced by these leftist tyrants with the zest and enthusiasm displayed by any religious zealot.
Partisanship is a disease.
Dawn, and Garon thinks Hidahl is a Republican. He’s wrong on everything
AGREED.
Nobody caught that John Hidahl is District One Supervisor not District Four. And I do believe John is a Democrat. Also ironic that Garon accuses others of a dystopian view of life. He’s a very bitter angry person
Actually, it doesn't say he's district 4, it says "district 4's founding principles are"... Ironically, 4 is Parlin who voted "no", she's an NPP. Supervisor Laine, who is also a Democrat, voted "yes". But it's well known that HIdahl is both a Dem and an outspoken Christian.
DW the author clearly thought Hidahl was representing district 4.
Or it could "clearly" have been a typo, oh omniscient one.
If I am ever guilty of a crime and find myself in court, I want Dawn, the queen of excuses, to be on the jury.
Juries don't make excuses, they listen to the evidence and make a decision based on it and not assumptions based on partial information.
I thought Hidahl was termed out and is not eligible for re-election. Also, now we know who "Bob" is.
Yes, he's termed out. and OK, I'll bite, who do you believe "Bob" is? You were wrong about some of your ripplebeefarternimby guesses, but let's hear it.
DW This lte states that Hidahl...blah...blah...blah...to get re-elected. Do you agree that Garon made an untrue statement in his lte?
John, your lack of faith explains so many of your letters to the editor. Just Christianity? Not Muslim or Judaism? Faith, in any one of these, tries to embrace and encourage compassion, tolerance, kindness, etc. What's wrong with that? A simple comment from me on a very complicated topic.
So you are basically judging a person who is not religious. I wouldn't call that embracing compassion, tolerance, kindness or anything similar. Many agnostic and atheistic people are exactly those things, and many religious people are very, very intolerant. But to reply, there is nothing wrong with embracing those things. However, trying to mix religion with government is potentially a violation of the first amendment's establishment clause.
Dawn, Garon needs Jesus. Or a puppy
Dawn makes excuses for Christian bashing.
Absurd
