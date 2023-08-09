EDITOR:

At Supervisor John Hidahl’s request, the BOS declared that District 4’s founding principles are "Christian." Hidahl’s inspiration was a website for the Constitution Party of Pennsylvania, an organization promoting a mix of Christianity and white nationalism like QAnon, the Proud Boys and similar iterations of fascism and Nazism.

R J Smith
I am not aware of Hidahl or McClintok using the generosity of the American taxpayer to strong-arm another nation into covering up their illegal influence peddling scheme. Nor am I aware of these two using their influence to extract millions from our adversary's to enrich themselves. It must be the Christian influence that has fine tuned their moral compass. I don’t know why the left is always ragging on Hitler? Maybe it’s because the left breaks bread with communism and Hitler hated communism.

Wayne Campbell
Suggesting someone stop and commit a complete 180°-degree philosophy is an illogical approach. There is room for belief in a higher power (not a deity or a god) in our society. Demanding that someone read high-octane atheists such as Hitchens and Dawkins to "cure" themselves of religion is as bad as asking an atheist to consume the works of Aquinas and Chesterton.

PattyNino
Thank you John for your letter. With the GQP living on earth 2, spouting off qanon cult beliefs, the projection, the fascism, and just plain motherfu*king outright LYING, it's nice to hear from sane people once in a while. Steers and Algers are mind numbing.

L.W.Lewis
Dems like Garon mix religion and government on an hourly basis through their totalitarian, authoritarian regulations foisted upon us by the marxists they put into office. For example, the scam called man caused global warming is embraced by these leftist tyrants with the zest and enthusiasm displayed by any religious zealot.

Dawn Wolfson
Partisanship is a disease.

Ken
Dawn, and Garon thinks Hidahl is a Republican. He’s wrong on everything

Wayne Campbell
AGREED.

Ken
Nobody caught that John Hidahl is District One Supervisor not District Four. And I do believe John is a Democrat. Also ironic that Garon accuses others of a dystopian view of life. He’s a very bitter angry person

Dawn Wolfson
Actually, it doesn't say he's district 4, it says "district 4's founding principles are"... Ironically, 4 is Parlin who voted "no", she's an NPP. Supervisor Laine, who is also a Democrat, voted "yes". But it's well known that HIdahl is both a Dem and an outspoken Christian.

Recovering Democrat
DW the author clearly thought Hidahl was representing district 4.

Dawn Wolfson
Or it could "clearly" have been a typo, oh omniscient one.

Recovering Democrat
If I am ever guilty of a crime and find myself in court, I want Dawn, the queen of excuses, to be on the jury.

Dawn Wolfson
Juries don't make excuses, they listen to the evidence and make a decision based on it and not assumptions based on partial information.

Recovering Democrat
I thought Hidahl was termed out and is not eligible for re-election. Also, now we know who "Bob" is.

Dawn Wolfson
Yes, he's termed out. and OK, I'll bite, who do you believe "Bob" is? You were wrong about some of your ripplebeefarternimby guesses, but let's hear it.

Recovering Democrat
DW This lte states that Hidahl...blah...blah...blah...to get re-elected. Do you agree that Garon made an untrue statement in his lte?

Marcia
John, your lack of faith explains so many of your letters to the editor. Just Christianity? Not Muslim or Judaism? Faith, in any one of these, tries to embrace and encourage compassion, tolerance, kindness, etc. What's wrong with that? A simple comment from me on a very complicated topic.

Dawn Wolfson
So you are basically judging a person who is not religious. I wouldn't call that embracing compassion, tolerance, kindness or anything similar. Many agnostic and atheistic people are exactly those things, and many religious people are very, very intolerant. But to reply, there is nothing wrong with embracing those things. However, trying to mix religion with government is potentially a violation of the first amendment's establishment clause.

Ken
Dawn, Garon needs Jesus. Or a puppy

Recovering Democrat
Dawn makes excuses for Christian bashing.

Dawn Wolfson
Absurd

