President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s biggest achievement was perhaps the Interstate Highway Act of 1956. As such he was probably the best and most important president of the 20thcentury. It allowed for the massive movement of commerce. President Eisenhower was a West Point graduate and one of the last Five Star Generals of the United States, also known as General of the Army.
Eisenhower won World War II for two reasons besides the bravery and ingenuity of the American soldier. First was the industrial might of the United States as known by the Japanese Naval Commander in Chief, Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto. Second, then Gen. Eisenhower was a master logistician. He knew how to move men and machines where they were needed. That’s one reason why Eisenhower was the supreme commander of D-Day. He later said the four most important weapons of WWII were the Douglas C-47 (DC-3), the Jeep, the bazooka and the atom bomb. Notice the first two weapons were not guns but all about logistics.
California has proposed a new regulation that would have our 34thpresident rolling over in his grave in Abeline, Kansas — banning diesel trucks by 2036. It will put a severe roadblock to the movement of goods in California. California handles 40% of the country’s imports and 30% of the exports and, starting in a year or two, there will be no new diesel trucks allowed to service the ports. When the current diesel trucks wear out, that’s all folks.
What about electric trucks? The Wall Street Journal has affirmed the data I previously reported. Referring to the Tesla Semi, the WSJ states the batteries weigh 16,000 pounds or more with about 1,500 kWh of storage or energy capacity giving ranges of anywhere from 150-300 miles. That means their load capacity is limited to 30,000-35,000 pounds— perfect for PepsiCo/Frito-Lay as they will only carry potato chips. And that’s exactly what PepsiCo has decided with its new Tesla fleet of ETs, at least at first. Beverages weigh too much and will shorten the range.
The WSJ also notes there are only 700 charging stations for trucks in California. California officials estimate they will need 157,000 by 2030. These aren’t ordinary Level III chargers, but will need to have 300 kW to recharge a truck in five hours and 1,500 kW of energy delivery to charge a truck in an hour. It will take a muscle trucker just to handle the charging cable. And where are they going to get that kind of power? Your average home receptacle puts out about a kilowatt and a half. To charge one of these trucks in an hour you would need a power source 1,000 times more powerful. Twenty trucks hooked up at a truck stop will draw 30 Megawatts — if they even have chargers that powerful and the grid can handle it. And the cost for a bank of these impossible chargers will be in the tens of millions.
Vehicle cost is another huge issue. ETs are projected to cost three times that of a diesel semi. At $150/kWh and climbing, the batteries will cost about $225,000 per truck and the truck cost will hit $500,000. A comparable Kenworth or Freightliner starts at about $160,000 and late model used ones are half that.
And then there is the speed of these trucks. Outside California speed limits are 75, 80 and even 85 mph. An ET weighing 80,000 pounds might only last 150-200 miles at those speeds even though the claimed range is 300 miles. That means you drive two-plus hours and stop for five hours. Brilliant! Diesels with 200 gallons of fuel weighing just 1,350 pounds (for the fuel) have ranges of 1,400 miles or more at those speeds. Energy costs for ETs might be as low as 50 cents or as high as $2 a mile (at 30 cents/kWh) while a diesel at $4/gallon is about 50-55 cents a mile. If you think we had a supply chain problem a couple of years ago, you ain’t seen nothing yet.
So, what’s this government’s trillions of dollars debacle going to do? Save the planet or are we fighting another phantom crisis, like “the Martians are coming?” First, it was the $100-billion bullet train to nowhere and now its electric semis. Leftist trying to destroy our society are not realists, not even idealists, far from it. They want a communist utopia (now there is an oxymoron) and it will never work as it defies human nature. The marketplace always works best. But the marketplace isn’t the concern of these state and federal zealots; it's total control of the populace and how best to achieve it — of course, except for themselves. Governments are always above the law.
And in case you didn’t see the news, China can’t sell all the electric cars it's currently manufacturing. The Chinese people don’t want them. Thousands are lying in a wasteland, some looking junked. Maybe they can convince people at the point of a bayonet?
John Kerry, U.S. special presidential envoy for climate says "Well, the scientists told us three years ago we had 12 years to avert the worst consequences of climate crisis. We are now three years gone, so we have nine years left." That was in 2021 so why is Government waiting until it's too late?
My gawd the sky is falling!
