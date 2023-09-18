Larry Weitzman

President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s biggest achievement was perhaps the Interstate Highway Act of 1956. As such he was probably the best and most important president of the 20th century. It allowed for the massive movement of commerce. President Eisenhower was a West Point graduate and one of the last Five Star Generals of the United States, also known as General of the Army. 

Eisenhower won World War II for two reasons besides the bravery and ingenuity of the American soldier. First was the industrial might of the United States as known by the Japanese Naval Commander in Chief, Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto. Second, then Gen. Eisenhower was a master logistician. He knew how to move men and machines where they were needed. That’s one reason why Eisenhower was the supreme commander of D-Day. He later said the four most important weapons of WWII were the Douglas C-47 (DC-3), the Jeep, the bazooka and the atom bomb. Notice the first two weapons were not guns but all about logistics.  

Ken
Ken

John Kerry, U.S. special presidential envoy for climate says "Well, the scientists told us three years ago we had 12 years to avert the worst consequences of climate crisis. We are now three years gone, so we have nine years left." That was in 2021 so why is Government waiting until it's too late?

My gawd the sky is falling!

