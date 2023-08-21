Larry Weitzman

Remember the expression, “Hang on to your wallets,” meaning the government is after your money? That now applies to cars and trucks. Yes, in the name of wacko climate change, but really in the name of more control and less freedom of the individual, the EPA has just issued new fuel economy standards for 2032 after the Biden administration in about April 2022 issued new Corporate Average Fuel Economy requirements for 2026 of 49 mpg. 

But this time, instead of making cars more expensive, they are making them brutally more expensive with a new CAFE standard of 58-66 mpg for cars and a 50% fuel economy increase for light and heavy duty (3/4 and one-ton) pickups, bringing their requirement to better than 30 mpg. Like the manufacturers can snap their fingers and it will just happen. Even current hybrids can’t meet those numbers, not a Prius, Hyundai Ioniq 5 or a Corolla.

(2) comments

Citizen
Citizen

Does this mean that I won't be able to buy a 1,000 HP car of the show room floor?

L.W.Lewis
L.W.Lewis

Yep, it's all about money, control and power to the dems, who create one bogus crises after another to accomplish their marxist, authoritarian ideological goals. That windmills, solar panels and batteries will ever be as efficient, reliable as petroleum, coal, hydroelectric and nuclear power is like relying on fairy dust and unicorns. And it is constantly proven that going all electric is not any cleaner for the environment, given the pollution from the cobalt and lithium that is mined by children as slave laborers communist China and Africa, not to mention the problems with disposing of mass amounts of batteries and windmill blades . The whole "mainly man caused" global warming scam is just that, a fraud, so as to enrich a few billionaire elites like ALGORE, Lurch Kerry and the rest of the dem politicians. One underwater volcano erupting, like the one in the Tonga region in 2022, which emitted huge amounts of water vapor into the Earth's atmosphere, way more than several generations of us humans. And water vapor is the most abundant green house gas, the effects of which may last up to 5 years from just this one volcano erupting. I'm thinking man won't be able to do much about this. Heck, we can't even eliminate cancer.

