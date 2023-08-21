Remember the expression, “Hang on to your wallets,” meaning the government is after your money? That now applies to cars and trucks. Yes, in the name of wacko climate change, but really in the name of more control and less freedom of the individual, the EPA has just issued new fuel economy standards for 2032 after the Biden administration in about April 2022 issued new Corporate Average Fuel Economy requirements for 2026 of 49 mpg.
But this time, instead of making cars more expensive, they are making them brutally more expensive with a new CAFE standard of 58-66 mpg for cars and a 50% fuel economy increase for light and heavy duty (3/4 and one-ton) pickups, bringing their requirement to better than 30 mpg. Like the manufacturers can snap their fingers and it will just happen. Even current hybrids can’t meet those numbers, not a Prius, Hyundai Ioniq 5 or a Corolla.
It takes energy to move vehicles and to improve CAFE fuel economy requires either significantly less weight and/or significantly less performance or, the government’s real desire, remove internal combustion engine cars from production and eventually all cars. Remove your freedom of choice and movement = control.
Or you can buy an ungodly expensive electric vehicle with limited range and utility which really doesn't do anything for the environment. Biden is not here to help you; he is here to restrict your freedoms in any way he can or the puppeteers who control him can.
The federal government, of course, will still have and get new fleets of 12 mpg Suburbans. They will just cost a bit more in limited production. But it’s not their money they are spending, is it?
What’s going to happen is the current auto fleet (which has a fleet average age of nearly 13) will age, get less efficient, pollute more and get more expensive. We will look like Cuba, where people drive around in mostly badly repaired 1960 and older American cars. It’s perfect for our current government, which really doesn’t care about the environment, but only total control of the people who just keep working and paying higher and higher taxes. If our government cared about the environment, we would have been trading with Cuba years ago and selling them much less polluting, newer, safer vehicles.
So, what to do? Take care of your current ride and maintain it. With reasonable attention it will run for 300,000 to 500,000 miles or more. You will find repairs and maintenance are cheaper than new. Or plan on buying new if you need to replace in the next few years. Hopefully a new administration will destroy this folly of ridiculousness when new leaders take power and stop this lunacy. I hate to say this, but voting for Democrats of the left is like voting to destroy yourself. Leftists Democrats real goal is to destroy America.
Now to more EV lunacy, but not cars; it's EV air taxis. It’s all the rage and many are claiming they will fly sans pilots. The local skies over cities are already crowded. Imagine hundreds of these flying taxis going every which way at 100 mph at low altitude below 1,000 feet. It will be a nightmare of midair collisions. I have flown small planes in the crowded skies of the San Fernando Valley for years and with just 20 or 30 planes near and around the airport, it was a traffic nightmare. And they expect to have hundreds flying every which way using traffic avoidance equipment. What happens when some part of the system fails?
And what about the practicality of these electric air taxis? I recently talked to a new company well on its way to certification. I asked about the propulsion units, the power output, weight, batteries specifications, power requirements, etc. and he said it was proprietary. Then I asked about the size and weight of the battery and cooling system, again proprietary. And finally, I asked about the energy capacity and density of the battery and again the same answer, proprietary. They don’t want to tell us because these little electric air-taxis aren’t close to primetime in energy capacity and density to be practical. Twenty minutes of endurance isn’t going to be practical. This particular company has a name similar to a popular laundry detergent. I could make some jokes but will refrain.
EVs just aren’t nearly as practical as petroleum-based vehicles because the energy density of petroleum is about 66 times greater than your best battery by weight. That is never going to change until the discovery of Unobtainium. Good look finding it.
Does this mean that I won't be able to buy a 1,000 HP car of the show room floor?
Yep, it's all about money, control and power to the dems, who create one bogus crises after another to accomplish their marxist, authoritarian ideological goals. That windmills, solar panels and batteries will ever be as efficient, reliable as petroleum, coal, hydroelectric and nuclear power is like relying on fairy dust and unicorns. And it is constantly proven that going all electric is not any cleaner for the environment, given the pollution from the cobalt and lithium that is mined by children as slave laborers communist China and Africa, not to mention the problems with disposing of mass amounts of batteries and windmill blades . The whole "mainly man caused" global warming scam is just that, a fraud, so as to enrich a few billionaire elites like ALGORE, Lurch Kerry and the rest of the dem politicians. One underwater volcano erupting, like the one in the Tonga region in 2022, which emitted huge amounts of water vapor into the Earth's atmosphere, way more than several generations of us humans. And water vapor is the most abundant green house gas, the effects of which may last up to 5 years from just this one volcano erupting. I'm thinking man won't be able to do much about this. Heck, we can't even eliminate cancer.
