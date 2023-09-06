I have written in past columns that the government doesn’t want you to own a car or a single-family residence and the reasons for my thinking are exemplified by recent statements made by leftist elitists and their actions — pushing legislation and regulation.
We know about the federal leftist elitists banning gas and diesel vehicles and trucks by 2035 and their push to ban gas stoves, but there are others at state levels who are doing it too.
First on the list is San Diego Assemblyman Chris Ward, a Harvard-trained and indoctrinated urban planner. In 2022 he helped get anti-gun legislation signed into law and also authored a law that changes procedures (making it easier) for changing gender and sex identifiers on government documents.
Ward has introduced Assembly Bill 68, which would change the law to make it very difficult and expensive to build anything but multifamily, high-rise apartments. That gets done by changing zoning laws and approval procedures, allowing them (high-rise) to be built in single-family neighborhoods and industrial areas close to a city’s center. It’s called “climate smart” urban housing.
This is the first step of ridding us of suburbs. Ward’s ideas are nothing more than a warehouse for human beings (Soviet style). If another COVID outbreak hits the government will simply lock up the building. Welcome to Ward’s brave new world. The bill may be dead for now, but as with all zealots, I expect it to be back.
While Ward wants everyone warehoused in high-rise apartments, he lives in the eclectic University Heights area of San Diego where a one-bedroom, one-bath, 600-square-foot apartment-type home sells for $400,000 and up; a 3,000-square-foot home costs several million.
Another California quasi-government official wants to take away your freedom and car, electric or internal combustion engine. Orville Thomas is CalStart’s policy director, a non-governmental environmental organization closely allied with the current California administration. In the past Thomas has said private car ownership created social inequities in a recent CalMatters discussion panel on the clean car debacle.
Thomas said during that panel discussion, “We have to reduce the amount of cars on the road —that’s transit, that’s micro-mobility (small electric bikes, trikes and scooters), that’s clean mobility options, that’s e-bikes (see micro mobility). We need to plan better if we are talking about the economic divide.”
In summary he wants to take away your right to personal transportation, force you into an apartment and spread misery equally. This sounds like socialism to me.
Little reported is there have been more than 300 lithium-ion battery fires alone in New York City since 2022, resulting in dozens of injuries and deaths. A fire last June in NYC killed four people in a six-story apartment building when a charging lithium bike battery exploded at 12:15 a.m. at an e-bike shop located on the first floor.
And what are “clean” mobility options? Not electricity, as 60% of electricity comes from those dreaded “fossil fuels.” Of course, this is all predicated on a belief in the religion of global warming.
As you might expect, Thomas’ credentials precede him in what appears to be a long-term indoctrination. He was the government relations director for Lion Electric, a maker of all electric trucks and school buses. Later as director of government affairs at the California Immigrant Policy Center, he worked with the Newsom administration on the expansion of health care for disadvantaged communities (welfare). Earlier, he was Jerry Brown’s spokesperson for the high-speed rail authority, the $100 billion train to nowhere, and he worked to pass a $5.4 billion annual increase in California’s transportation infrastructure. This guy is good at spending other people’s money … until you run out. With all socialism, that always happens. Thomas’ indoctrination includes a master’s of public policy from University of California, Berkeley.
Both Ward and Thomas are good at telling other people how they should live and the lifestyle choices they should make. Certainly, Thomas is a loser when it comes to ideas. Of the nearly 40 million Californians, only he and a few others wanted high-speed rail to nowhere.
Both these guys belong to the church of global warming and, based on their beliefs, they want you to significantly modify your lifestyle. If you won’t comply voluntarily, they will force you. They already have your children indoctrinated through the schools and you are next.
If the California government keeps on this current trajectory, Thomas will get his car reduction, as 500,000 people and hundreds of businesses left the state in the last two years along with their cars — and that trend is accelerating like a Corvette.
Larry Weitzman is a resident of Placerville.
(2) comments
The column is neither left or right, but just plain old common sense and logic, which unfortunately is completely lacking in much of our society and culture. One need not have some ideological bent to realize the dangers to our society and well being foisted upon us by the two leftist fanatic loons mentioned by Mr.Weitzman. Such commie/socialist ideologues that Weitzman exposes are truly the enemy within, the most dangerous type.
And somebody accused you of being a leftist in your last column. lol
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.