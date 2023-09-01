Lately I’ve been telling everyone who will listen that I’m uncommonly flummoxed. I’m flummoxed to realize there are quite a number of people, fellow Americans, some public servants and some community leaders, who apparently are ready, willing and able (allegedly) to break any number of laws and rules and suborn any and all ethics and protocols on behalf of Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
The thing that gets me is that most if not all of them probably never knocked over a 7-11 or snatched a purse or swiped hubcaps (more than a time or two). No two-bit criminals in the bunch and surely no bank robbers, airplane hijackers, arsonists or worse.
But give them a complicated (faux legal and painless) way to steal the 2020 presidential election and award it to Donald Trump, and they’re all on board (allegedly).
In my mind, there are two or more different angles at work in this caper: The pitch from some of the Trump lawyers and campaign officials is one. Responses from some of the other indicted conspirators represent another. A third angle may be the weirdest and hardest to understand.
The Trump Team pitch:
“OK, folks, Trump actually lost. Really, but our lawyers have indicated that if we gathered up a couple handfuls of fake electors in a few states, they can pretend to be the ‘real’ electors who voted for Trump and not Biden. Thereby, Trump is ‘re-elected’ and Biden is down the road, like anyone cares.”
Some responses:
“So, Trump Campaign guy or is it Mr. Chief of Staff, whatever, count us in. You’ve got a hecka plan here, so what’s in it for us and what could go wrong?”
“Yeah, what’s in it for us and what if something does go wrong, Mr. Trump genius lawyer?”
Campaign guy: “Don’t worry. When President Trump gets back in the Oval Office he will overturn any conviction or threat generated by this (faux legal and painless) exercise. Some would call that a full pardon.”
(Alleged faux elector wannabes, et al): “Well great! That’s good enough for us. Defense Secretary would be cool and how sweet would that Attorney General gig be.”
And finally, the ludicrously mundane and banal angle:
“Honey, don’t wait up. I have a long day ahead of me hanging with Rudy and Mark and Sydney and a few of the local GOPers. We’ll be breaking a ton of state and federal election laws (some people might say). But don’t worry. Team Trump says we’re practically immune.”
“Fine dear. But, please stay away from those smoky back rooms. Meatloaf’ll be in the oven. Love you.”
I can’t get over the notion that regular, normal people get up one morning and decide to commit (what I would call) treason by trying to overthrow a fair and legal and super-audit-confirmed presidential election.
But, tempting as it might be, never forget they’re all innocent until proven guilty by a jury of their peers. Truth be told, I do forget that sometimes.
Chris Daley is a biweekly columnist for the Mountain Democrat.
(1) comment
Normal - Abnormal. Take your pick, bur your choice speaks for itself.
