Chris Daley

Lately I’ve been telling everyone who will listen that I’m uncommonly flummoxed. I’m flummoxed to realize there are quite a number of people, fellow Americans, some public servants and some community leaders, who apparently are ready, willing and able (allegedly) to break any number of laws and rules and suborn any and all ethics and protocols on behalf of Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

The thing that gets me is that most if not all of them probably never knocked over a 7-11 or snatched a purse or swiped hubcaps (more than a time or two). No two-bit criminals in the bunch and surely no bank robbers, airplane hijackers, arsonists or worse.

(1) comment

James Longhofer
James Longhofer

Normal - Abnormal. Take your pick, bur your choice speaks for itself.

