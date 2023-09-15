As the decades roll by, it has gotten a little bit harder to remember Sept. 11, 2001. I hardly thought of it most of last week. A helpful reminder has often been that it’s one of my sister-in-law’s birthdates, not the date in 2001 but Sept. 11 nonetheless. So it has been somewhat awkward to try to have that jolly celebration since 22 years ago.
Although it’s kind of trite, newscasters Monday brought up the “we’ll always remember where we were that day.” Just like the day JFK was killed and I’m sure when U.S. mainlanders first heard about the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor (which was three years before my time).
Sept. 11, 2001, I was in my sister Bonnie’s kitchen in Vero Beach, Fla., my mom’s hometown. I had a $100 round trip flight from Sacramento to Ft. Lauderdale that I had to “use or lose,” so I used it that week. I was supposed to come home the next day.
I don’t remember how I got that ticket. Something had gone wrong with some past flight and it was a refund. That was back when you could occasionally hope to score a round-trip to and from the East Coast for a hundred bucks.
Georgette and her three sisters were on a “sisters road trip” that week driving from Alexandria, Va., to upstate New York and back. They were in Rehoboth Beach, Del., getting ready to finish their adventure in Alexandria that day.
We were getting ready to leave for a meeting at the family’s business office later that morning. Bonnie keeps a radio on pretty much all day and we heard a news snippet about an airplane crashing into a building in Manhattan. We didn’t know anything about the World Trade Center in New York City, but it sounded like an interesting news story. We guessed it was probably about a small, private plane unaccountably out of control that crashed into a very tall building.
We turned on the TV moments before the second plane slammed into the South Tower. It was 9:03 a.m. Seventeen minutes after the first one hit the North Tower. Then we started seeing the pictures.
I had to Google the names of the news anchors of the time to recall who we watched for the rest of the day and long into the night of Sept. 11 and 12, 2001. Mostly I think it was Tom Brokaw on NBC. Dan Rather at CBS while ABC featured Peter Jennings. Aaron Brown on CNN got kind of famous that day as well. Google reminded me and noted that it was also one of the last huge stories led by the three traditional TV networks.
As the day wore on, we started hearing references to “Vero Beach, Fla.” and the Piper airplane company’s main facility two or three miles down the road. We knew that place, because our brother Mike had worked a couple of years at Piper way back in the ’60s. As it turned out, one or more of the hijackers had spent some time learning to fly at the small airport there.
As minutes became a half-hour and more, we watched the towers blaze and begin to collapse and then people started jumping out, some went out alone while others held hands to meet certain death on the street below. That sight was really seared into my mind and still appears unbidden at times.
I spent much of the next 48 hours on the phone, mostly on hold, trying to find a flight to Sacramento or anywhere even close, say SFO, Oakland or Reno. Most planes were grounded during those few days, but eventually I got a flight for Thursday the 13th at 10 p.m. or so out of Palm Beach — about 80 miles south. I booked a rental car immediately after confirming that one-way flight to Sacramento.
Thursday it started raining, one of those tropical toad-stranglers that never let up during the white-knuckle drive mostly in the dark to Palm Beach. The airport was nearly deserted but for several security guards and local police (even a bicycle cop) monitoring the entrances.
I don’t remember which airline, doesn’t matter. It was the only one ultimately going to Sacramento with one stop in Oklahoma City. A number of the 25 other passengers were members of various flight crews. Some got off in Oklahoma and a few others got on.
Overall, the trip was unremarkable. Most of us tried to sleep without much success. Very little communication that I recall. Each wrapped in our own cocoon of privacy, thoughts and bewilderment.
The sisters trip ended in Alexandria with the screaming rumble of F-16s flying overhead in and out of Washington, D.C. Geo and sister Patrice wound up on Amtrak for several days with many hundreds of others whose flights had been canceled. Food, drinks and smokes ran out pretty early on the rails, they complained. Their train pulled into Sacramento a week after I had landed and driven home.
I’ve been to Florida three times since 9/11. Once on a road trip with Mike, next for the funeral of my last uncle and later on a combination vacation to Vero Beach, Sarasota and Key West.
Compared to my September 2001 sojourn, I didn’t have to wonder or worry much about the fate of the country or of the world on those trips.
Chris Daley is a biweekly columnist for the Mountain Democrat.
