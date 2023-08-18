Well, if it weren’t for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis certain potential miscreants would be breathing a lot easier these days. Willis has brought indictments against some of the most dangerous “innocent” characters in the modern Republican Party.
I use the term “innocent” out of respect for our system of “blind justice” for all. That is, every criminal defendant is deemed to be innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law by a jury of his or her or their peers.
Sure, that goes for garden variety defendants whose names are known by everyone on the planet, but I’m considering those people we rarely hear about, the wizards behind the curtain, as it were, the powers behind the throne.
Willis has nailed (figuratively speaking, of course) more than a half-dozen Georgians and maybe a couple of non-Georgians alike for their alleged role in the 2020 Georgia election case.
Alleged “fake electors” Shawn Still and Cathy Latham, for example, could be running roughshod all over the state, plotting any number of possible felonies, if Willis hadn’t shined her very bright spotlight on them.
Been wondering if the law would ever catch up with the likes of Trevian Kutti or, say, Stephen Lee, wonder no more. The former is possibly the foremost “publicist” in Georgia at the moment and is one of the 19 indictees charged by Willis.
Lee, better known perhaps as a spiritual advisor to the defendants, if not the actual spiritual advisor, allegedly used his calling as a pastor to intimidate or otherwise influence witnesses.
In my imagination that might look something like this:
Lee: “OK witnesses, Jesus wants you to tell fibs in court about your role in the 2020 Georgia election. BTW, the cherubims and seraphims are all backing Him up on this, in case you wondered.”
I confess, I can’t shake a mental image of hordes of angry cherubims and seraphims coming after anyone who refused to follow good shepherd Lee’s spiritual guidance. Glad it’s not me.
You can’t whitewash the influence Harrison Floyd is alleged to have swayed as the “Leader of Black Voices for Trump.” How that supposed influence was wielded specifically will be up to a future jury to determine, one assumes. Meanwhile Floyd is off the street and the nation remains safe from any related potential depredations, for the time being at least.
The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act is the legal theory DA Willis used to round up, or better yet to say collar, all these alleged felons. RICO, as it’s more familiarly known, allows prosecutors to expand cases to include a much wider range of scofflaws than just the wizards and kingpins.
Without RICO Scott Hall and Misty Hampton might have gone on to an unfettered run of equally ill-advised misadventures. As it stands, they’re currently on the hook for allegedly attempting to “breach” the election system of Georgia’s Coffee County.
Lest you fear some other top dog conspirators (alleged) were overlooked in the Georgia indictments, fear not. It practically goes without saying that Robert Cheeley, David Schafer, Ray Smith III as well as several other alleged accomplices may have dates in court next year.
All in all, you’d have to acknowledge that Willis is doing a bang-up job down there in Atlanta. I can’t wait to find out who else she’s protecting us from.
Chris Daley is a biweekly columnist for the Mountain Democrat.
(4) comments
I don't read Daley's column. I also don't walk barefoot on broken glass or stick my hand in a revolving fan, but if some people enjoy his column, I guess entertainment is where you find it.
So what you are saying LW, is that every single one of these indictments is false and he is just being persecuted? Him being found guilty of sexual assault was fake? All of it? This must be the largest conspiracy in the history of the world, all directed at one guy. Uh huh. Right. Wake up.
Willis, like all Soros backed DA's, is a political hack of the left using the power of her office to go after political opponents of the left, along with the current leftist cabal and true crime family in control of the Dist. of Corruption, aka Wash DC. When you can't honestly win over the public to your leftist garbage via honest elections, then you corrupt the election process, which the dems have been doing for decades, then jail your opposition for phony baloney crimes by use of the leftist corrupted prosecutors and law enforcement via the use of the lefts political thugs in the FBI, DOJ, CIA, IRS et al. Problem here is, some of these thugs are armed, as in the hiring of 87 thousand IRS gestapos, who I'm sure will, like the FBI and DOJ, will be targeting those highly dangerous MAGA folks.
How does one even begin to comment on this? Guess it speaks for itself.
