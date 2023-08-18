Chris Daley

Well, if it weren’t for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis certain potential miscreants would be breathing a lot easier these days. Willis has brought indictments against some of the most dangerous “innocent” characters in the modern Republican Party.

I use the term “innocent” out of respect for our system of “blind justice” for all. That is, every criminal defendant is deemed to be innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law by a jury of his or her or their peers.

Recovering Democrat
I don't read Daley's column. I also don't walk barefoot on broken glass or stick my hand in a revolving fan, but if some people enjoy his column, I guess entertainment is where you find it.

Random dude
So what you are saying LW, is that every single one of these indictments is false and he is just being persecuted? Him being found guilty of sexual assault was fake? All of it? This must be the largest conspiracy in the history of the world, all directed at one guy. Uh huh. Right. Wake up.

L.W.Lewis
Willis, like all Soros backed DA's, is a political hack of the left using the power of her office to go after political opponents of the left, along with the current leftist cabal and true crime family in control of the Dist. of Corruption, aka Wash DC. When you can't honestly win over the public to your leftist garbage via honest elections, then you corrupt the election process, which the dems have been doing for decades, then jail your opposition for phony baloney crimes by use of the leftist corrupted prosecutors and law enforcement via the use of the lefts political thugs in the FBI, DOJ, CIA, IRS et al. Problem here is, some of these thugs are armed, as in the hiring of 87 thousand IRS gestapos, who I'm sure will, like the FBI and DOJ, will be targeting those highly dangerous MAGA folks.

James Longhofer
How does one even begin to comment on this? Guess it speaks for itself.

