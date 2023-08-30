I had an unnerving experience with my dog the other day. Gia, a 2-year-old border collie/blue heeler mix, is a sensitive soul, but I guess I didn’t fully realize just how sensitive. Until this happened.
It was after our usual morning walk. I noticed her holding a front leg in an odd way. A quick inspection revealed a big hunk of gray-pine pitch stuck in her paw.
I called for my husband’s help, then wrapped my arms around Gia to immobilize her as Hank pulled the pitch out. He wasn’t as gentle as I was scolding him to be — he kind of grabbed her leg and pulled it up hastily — and the net result of our actions and my critical tone of voice is that Gia was traumatized.
From her perspective, the two people she trusts most in the world had teamed up to attack her for no reason — an unwarranted violent assault from her “parents.”
Afterward she gazed at us with reproachful eyes. This continued all evening. She wouldn’t even sit on the sofa with us to watch TV, as is normally her delight.
Sleep is a great healer, so we thought her distress would be gone by the next morning, but no. Still she stood apart, tail between her legs and those sad eyes! When I tried to involve her in our usual morning trick/treat routine, she would perform the trick but then spit out the kibble I gave her as reward.
She was saying, “Can I even trust you to feed me something? How do I know this isn’t poison?”
I was devastated. And no amount of sweet talk or petting could change her mind.
She’s always been sensitive. A photo I took the day we adopted her (later published in my first column about her) shows her clinging to my husband’s shoulder like a barnacle, a “save me” expression on her little puppy face.
Accordingly, we took her home and strove to use only the positive-reinforcement methods that animal trainers recommend, praising her for the behavior we wanted rather than scolding her for mistakes. For months I wore a treat belt all day long so I could reward her instantly for being a “good girl.”
For example, to stop her from barking in the pen she lived in while being house-trained I would turn away and ignore her whenever she did bark, then catch her at serene moments in order to slip her a treat and tell her, “Good, quiet dog!”
“Smart” is in her DNA and she learned quickly. I took her to a couple group obedience classes to reinforce the basics (sit, stay, down, come) and to socialize her with other dogs. Though her nature is naturally sweet and happy, she’s also incredibly alert and constantly attuned to everything around her.
Especially me. That means she notices my body language, my mood, my tone of voice ... nothing escapes her. If my husband and I are discussing the latest awful thing in the news, she may take it personally unless we actively assure her, “it’s not your fault!”
So, yes, she’s sensitive. But after the bizarre pitch-in-the-paw incident, I went looking for more information about thin-skinned dogs.
According to dogtime.com, all dogs of course have highly developed senses, but a certain percentage are indeed ultra-sensitive.
“Some dogs will let a stern reprimand roll off their backs, while others take even a dirty look to heart,” reports the website.
Unfortunately, sensitive dogs are frequently misunderstood by their human companions. This happens when a dog’s extreme reactions are misinterpreted. The dog is virtually never disrespecting its human or being willfully disobedient; it’s just dealing with a hyper-stimulated survival instinct.
A sensitive dog may find socializing with other dogs challenging (true in Gia’s case) and be timid around unfamiliar people. Such dogs need extra time and loving support to learn how to deal with their insecurities.
Sensitivity cannot be “cured” (which is true for humans, too, when you think of it), but an owner can find ways to help a timid dog progress without subjecting it to undue pressure.
The upside, for the human, is that it requires you to become more empathetic and understanding. To mind your attitude from day to day, because your sensitive dog will surely pick up on and be influenced by it. To be the loving, unflappable adult in the room, always, no matter what.
So, the rest of Gia’s story? After she spat out the treats I gave her that morning, we went on our usual walk, typically the highlight of her day. She’s able to go off leash out where we live, so there’s lots of running, sniffing and stick-carrying. All this served to rinse the negative emotions from her mind, and she returned home her normal bright self.
To my enormous relief.
Plus it made me realize what a gift this dog is. She’s not only a loving companion and exercise buddy, but also a personal-growth guru, nudging me toward being the best person I can be. With our previous dog, the bold little Sadie, I once wrote that my goal was to become the person my dog thinks I am.
With Gia, the imperative is even more compelling. I must become, more fully, the person she needs me to be.
Jennifer Forsberg Meyer is a columnist with the Mountain Democrat and the author of "Friends With Four Legs." Leave a comment for her online or, for a reply, reach her at jfmfeedback@gmail.com.
