The totals are in following this year’s annual Golf for Kids’ Sake fundraiser and Big Brothers Big Sisters Northern Sierra is thrilled to report that, during the 11-year history of the tournament, more than $1 million was raised in financial support for the nonprofit agency’s mentorship programs.
BBBSNS celebrated the popular event’s 11th year of fun out on the golf course at Serrano Country Club in El Dorado Hills. All monies raised go to benefiting at-risk youth throughout the Northern Sierra communities of El Dorado and Nevada counties, South and North Lake Tahoe areas including the surrounding communities of Truckee, Kings Beach and the Tahoe City Region.
“I continue to be amazed by how strongly and consistently our network comes together for the kids,” said BBBSNS CEO Brenda Frachiseur. “Every child deserves a champion, and our annual golf fundraiser helps us find those champions. Special thanks to the founder and chairman of this year’s event, Sam Smith, and his wife Sharon who have given so generously every year, along with all our community partners.”
Golf For Kids’ Sake was held Aug. 21 and featured the popular helicopter ball drop, hole-in-one and putting contests followed by a dinner and reception. Proceeds from the tournament support 250 vulnerable children throughout the Northern Sierra region. These are children who have experienced divorce, loss of a parent by death or incarceration, homelessness and placement in foster care. Many need a positive role model, an adult friend who can help guide them through challenges, give them hope and help them achieve their highest potential.
About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra was incorporated in 1977 and is an affiliate of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Serving children ages 3 to 18. BBBSNS mission is to create and support one to one relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.
New mentors are always needed. For more information visit bbbsns.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.