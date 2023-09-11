The totals are in following this year’s annual Golf for Kids’ Sake fundraiser and Big Brothers Big Sisters Northern Sierra is thrilled to report that, during the 11-year history of the tournament, more than $1 million was raised in financial support for the nonprofit agency’s mentorship programs.

BBBSNS celebrated the popular event’s 11th year of fun out on the golf course at Serrano Country Club in El Dorado Hills. All monies raised go to benefiting at-risk youth throughout the Northern Sierra communities of El Dorado and Nevada counties, South and North Lake Tahoe areas including the surrounding communities of Truckee, Kings Beach and the Tahoe City Region.

