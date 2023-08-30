Labor Day has special significance to a group of volunteers at the Pollock Pines Library — it’s time for the fall book sale to benefit both readers and the historical public library. It’s one of two Friends of the Library fundraisers that help purchase books for the Pollock Pines Library and pay for needed improvements and upkeep.
The popular sale will be under the local Safeway breezeway, 6498 Pony Express Trail, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. Book lovers can choose from hundreds of books that appeal to a variety of interests, including nonfiction as well as romance, mystery, historical fiction and other genres. As usual, FOL will also offer plenty of children’s books and much more — all at bargain prices.
“Our book sales are a great opportunity for people to build their reading library for the rest of the year,” said Karen Duncan, president of Pollock Pines FOL. “We love to see people choosing their favorite authors and topics for months’ worth of reading at such an affordable price.”
Books for FOL’s sales are carefully selected by volunteers who consider the condition and popularity of the topics and authors. Shoppers can fill a Safeway-size bag for just $5. For the first time, electronic payments will be accepted at book sales with a small additional charge to offset fees.
The Pollock Pines Library is one of the community’s most treasured resources. It grew from modest beginnings in 1951 to the cheerful bungalow that currently offers speakers, educational activities and special summer classes. Librarian Kris Spiegelberg welcomes visitors to the library — from the youngest children who come for fun get-togethers to adults with favorite authors. FOL worked with Spiegelberg to sponsor two author talks as well as science and magic shows this summer.
Friends of the Library has been essential to the upkeep and growth of the library. The group raises money to purchase new equipment, such as a new circulation/reception desk and materials for educational programs such as the STEAM Program (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics). Over recent years FOL has been the sole source for purchasing new books for the library. With the help of the local garden club, FOL members also care for landscaping and maintenance of the library grounds.
“Together we’ve created a comfortable and welcoming environment that serves our community,” Duncan said. “FOL volunteers and our exceptional librarian make the Pollock Pines branch a little gem for people of all ages and backgrounds.”
