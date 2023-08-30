Book Sale

Books of all kinds will be up for grabs at the Pollock Pines Friends of the Library sale Sept. 1. Courtesy photo

Labor Day has special significance to a group of volunteers at the Pollock Pines Library — it’s time for the fall book sale to benefit both readers and the historical public library. It’s one of two Friends of the Library fundraisers that help purchase books for the Pollock Pines Library and pay for needed improvements and upkeep.

The popular sale will be under the local Safeway breezeway, 6498 Pony Express Trail, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. Book lovers can choose from hundreds of books that appeal to a variety of interests, including nonfiction as well as romance, mystery, historical fiction and other genres. As usual, FOL will also offer plenty of children’s books and much more — all at bargain prices.

