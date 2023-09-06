Mother Teresa Maternity Home Director Elizabeth Frey-Thomas and board members Stephen James, Jane Meuser, Jean Kuzmich and Karen Hatch, left to right, stand in the remodeled facility, which was expected to receive its first client last week. Mountain Democrat photo by Noel Stack
The Mother Teresa Maternity Home in Placerville celebrated its grand reopening last month, nearly eight months after severe storm damage forced the facility’s closure.
“We’re overjoyed,” said home co-founder and board of directors member Jane Meuser.
“Thrilled,” added Director Elizabeth Frey-Thomas.
The New Year’s Eve storm that pummeled Northern California flooded the facility that has served expectant mothers for 25 years.
RCP Construction donated more than $10,000 in labor and materials and Doug Veerkamp Engineering donated around $7,000 in labor and materials to get the home back in shape. An $8,000 Women’s Fund El Dorado ACORN grant covered the rest of the expenses.
Improvements include new flooring, fresh paint, a new bathroom and a French drain to prevent future flooding. To celebrate, staff and board members hosted an open house Aug. 26.
The Mother Teresa Maternity Home is a drug and alcohol-free, non-denominational residential facility for pregnant women in crisis, serving women from the time they discover they are pregnant through three months after a child’s birth. Residents come from a variety of backgrounds and receive services designed to give the women stability, mentorship and aid as they navigate their pregnancy and prepare for the birth of their child. They receive medical care, mental health counseling, sobriety support and other opportunities. For more information about the nonprofit visit motherteresamaternityhome.com.
