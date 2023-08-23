Curry ACC win

Curry kisses his trophy after winning this year’s American Century Championship. Photo by Laney Griffo / Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, Nev. — While Steph Curry’s do-or-die eagle putt to win on the final hole of the American Century Championship in July will live in the annals of tournament lore, what $116,250 in donations from the event will do to help local nonprofits over the coming year will make a difference in people’s lives.

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority is inviting area charitable organizations to help themselves with that funding by completing an application by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28. The application is available at ltva.org/category/partner-opportunities.

