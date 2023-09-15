Music On The Divide's 2023 season returns to the Georgetown School amphitheater Sept. 17 with Achilles Wheel. This band, featuring leading voices in the California roots scene, brings high energy and an engaging stage presence with country and bluegrass music.
Achilles Wheel is a California band that blurs the lines between genres with a mix of infectious, high energy dance beats and stark, lyrical ballads. Members have an infectious quality that shines.
Hailing from Nevada City, Achilles Wheel began in 2018 with the release of its fouth studio album, “Sanctuary.” The band won a Sacramento Area Music Award in 2019, announced by the Sacramento News & Review, which noted at the time, “Genres can’t really contain Achilles Wheel, the Nevada City/Placerville band that wants you to dance to rock ’n’ roll, roots and a global pallet of grooves.”
Five talents who bring the energy to the stage include Johnny “Mojo” Flores, a longtime local guitarist/vocalist celebrated at Placerville venues as well as festivals all over Northern California. Ben Jacobs plays keyboard and accordion. Jacobs also plays with Grateful Bluegrass Boys and Poor Man’s Whiskey. Paul Kamm is an award-winning singer-songwriter, part of the internationally recognized modern folk duo, Paul Kamm and Eleanore MacDonald. Kamm is also well known as one of the most energetic and hard driving rhythm guitarists performing today. Shelby Snow, on bass and violin, has been in the business 44 years. Snow’s projects include opening performances for Jefferson Airplane, Booker T & the MGs, David Grisman Quintet and Stoneground to name a few. Mark McCartney is on drums and vocals. Watching McCartney play drums has been described by some as witnessing “a musical monster that has been unchained.” Playing every style from jazz to African, reggae to alternative rock to celtic, McCartney’s credentials go back 40 years.
This outdoor concert starts at 3 p.m. at the amphitheater behind the Black Oak Mine District office at 6540 Wentworth Springs Road, Georgetown. Parking is available at Georgetown School office area. Follow the signs. The cedar beam seating in the amphitheater is spacious, rustic and mostly shady. Hats, water bottles, and seat cushions are suggested for audience comfort. The Chunks of Heaven food truck will offer delicious drink and snack options on site during the event.
Pre-sale tickets are available at eventbrite.com and search for Achilles Wheel. Tickets will also be available at the gate on the day of the event if space is available. For more information visit musiconthedivide.org or view the band's website at achilleswheel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.