Achilles Wheel

Achilles Wheel will perform high-energy country and bluegrass music at this Sunday’s Music on the Divide concert. Courtesy photo

Music On The Divide's 2023 season returns to the Georgetown School amphitheater Sept. 17 with Achilles Wheel. This band, featuring leading voices in the California roots scene, brings high energy and an engaging stage presence with country and bluegrass music.

Achilles Wheel is a California band that blurs the lines between genres with a mix of infectious, high energy dance beats and stark, lyrical ballads. Members have an infectious quality that shines.

