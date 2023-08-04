Hannah Hurst, Alexxa Riley, Riley Reece and Kenny Brian Gagni, standing left to right, join Roseanna Boyd and Linden Tarr, sitting left to right, on the stage in “Trail to Oregon!” Photo by Serena Boyd
SACRAMENTO — Journey down “The Trail to Oregon!” with Trailblazer Student Productions. This special performance runs Aug. 4-6 at the DDSO Parkway Theatre.
Follow a family of pioneers preparing for their journey to Oregon. Led by Father, they face comedic challenges and misadventures along the way, including encounters with outlaws and unscrupulous merchants. The family bonds, bickers and makes difficult decisions on their arduous trek. Daughter's interaction with the Bandit King, the revelation of Grandpa's lobster-war past and a near-fatal snakebite contribute to the unfolding drama. As the journey continues, Daughter gets abducted, causing the family to frantically pursue her. With determination and help from unexpected sources, Father goes to great lengths to rescue her and reunite the family.
Trailblazer Student Productions is comprised of students who are hard-working theater lovers with the crazy determination to create a theatre production company from scratch. The idea of putting on an entirely student produced show started when a group watched the original production of “The Trail to Oregon!” on YouTube. They thought it would be a blast to get to do this show and recruited a small but mighty group to pull it off.
“The Trail to Oregon! The Musical,” with music and lyrics by Jeff Blim, book by Nick Lang, Brian Holden and Blim, is arranged by Clark Baxtresser and Pierce Siebers. Alexxa Riley directs this production with vocal direction by Hannah Hurst and choreography by Riley and Roseanna Boyd.
