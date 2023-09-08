FOLSOM — The next exhibit at the Gallery at 48 Natoma in Folsom is simply gorgeous. Three artists working in floral and landscape imagery push the boundaries of their mediums with formed glass, photorealistic flowers and incredible textile pieces.
Katie Shulte Joung creates large-scale glass and metal flowers, some of which are free standing. Nataly Tikhomirov paints amazing trompe-l'œil (deceives the eye) watercolors and Sandra Mollon stitches incredible appliquéd textile pieces. Glass, Paper and Scissors will be on display at the Gallery at 48 Natoma Sept. 8 through Nov. 8.
Shulte Joung, an independent kiln-formed glass artist and jewelry designer working out of Sacramento, said she was inspired to echo the works of Monet’s paintings and Chihuly’s ceiling of glass flowers with her father’s abstract landscapes, while she creates gardens of large-scale flowers.
“I took to spending hours upon hours in my backyard," she said of her pandemic time. "And in that microcosm of nature, with its promise of spring and renewal, I found my latest inspiration.”
Visitors to the gallery will walk through a garden of floor-standing glass flowers to see the other artwork displayed on the walls.
Tikhomirov emigrated from Russia to the United States in 1991. A talented artist from an early age, she has a master’s degree in fine arts. While her focus is watercolors, she also works in several mediums to represent her art in a variety of ways.
“I strive to depict the natural beauty of flowers in careful and precise detail, particularly when they are covered in dew drops, combined with birds, insects, abstract renditions, or architectural elements,” said Tikhomirov about her style.
Her work has been in many exhibitions in New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Washington state and Florida, among others.
When Mollon was a young woman she stood in front of an amazing painting at the Smithsonian that was so realistic she swore it was a photograph.
“Until I got my nose right up to it and saw the meticulous work that went into it. I was in awe," said the artist, realizing it was a textile piece.
She started making quilts in the late 1980s and really developed a love for fabric. At first, she made traditional quilts. A few years ago Mollon began to make raw-edge photo derived collage art quilts. They are composed of small pieces of fabric hand cut, fused in place and quilted. When she posted pictures of those quilts on social media, many who saw them thought it was just a photo or a painting of the thing itself, not a quilt. She loved that.
“It brought me back to my first love in the art world and are a wonderful form of trompe-l'œil done in textiles,” Mollon shared.
With a bachelor’s degree in science and a background in teaching, being in the classroom has been very comfortable for her and she said enjoys sharing her techniques with others. Mollon has also hosted international quilt tours and teaches internationally as well as throughout the United States.
In the adjacent Community Art Gallery, the Folsom Arts Association is displaying its annual membership show, themes Autumn’s Bounty, through Nov. 8. The art works will be judged, and ribbons and prizes will be awarded.
An opening reception for both exhibits is planned 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. Entrance is free and open to the public with complimentary refreshments and live saxophone music by Jerry Fairlee.
The Gallery at 48 Natoma, located at 48 Natoma St. in Folsom, is managed by the Folsom Parks and Recreation Department and displays art by regional and national professional artists, area museum collections and traveling exhibitions — offering high quality, original art exhibits to the community that otherwise may not be experienced in this area. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. with evening hours 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; call (916) 461-6601 to reserve a free tour appointment time. For more information visit folsom.ca.us, the Gallery at 48 Natoma.
