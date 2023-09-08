Diamond of Night

“Diamond of Night” by Nataly Tikhomirov

FOLSOM — The next exhibit at the Gallery at 48 Natoma in Folsom is simply gorgeous. Three artists working in floral and landscape imagery push the boundaries of their mediums with formed glass, photorealistic flowers and incredible textile pieces.

Katie Shulte Joung creates large-scale glass and metal flowers, some of which are free standing. Nataly Tikhomirov paints amazing trompe-l'œil (deceives the eye) watercolors and Sandra Mollon stitches incredible appliquéd textile pieces. Glass, Paper and Scissors will be on display at the Gallery at 48 Natoma Sept. 8 through Nov. 8.

