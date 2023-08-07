talk book cover

Arts and Culture El Dorado recently received a 2023-24 National Endowment for the Arts Big Read grant, one of only 62 organizations selected nationwide. It was also one of only six selected from California. 

The grant will support a community reading program focusing on Roz Chast’s “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant,” January to July 2024. An initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read’s goals are to broaden understanding of the world, communities and ourselves through the power of a shared reading experience.

