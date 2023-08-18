Marty O'Reilly

Marty O’Reilly is known for passionate performances that incorporate music from many genres. Listen to him live Saturday night in Drytown. Courtesy photo

DRYTOWN — The Drytown Social Club continues its summer music calendar with rising star Marty O’Reilly from Santa Cruz this Saturday followed by quintessential country band The Hazy Valley Boys Sunday.

O’Reilly's music is best described as folk inspired indie rock. His songs sound bluesy but not blues, folk but not folk, soulful but not soul. The musician’s voice is beautiful and unique and his lyrics stark yet lush over gritty electrified guitar, melding beautifully into genre-defying music within the vast definitions of Americana. 

