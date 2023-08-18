DRYTOWN — The Drytown Social Club continues its summer music calendar with rising star Marty O’Reilly from Santa Cruz this Saturday followed by quintessential country band The Hazy Valley Boys Sunday.
O’Reilly's music is best described as folk inspired indie rock. His songs sound bluesy but not blues, folk but not folk, soulful but not soul. The musician’s voice is beautiful and unique and his lyrics stark yet lush over gritty electrified guitar, melding beautifully into genre-defying music within the vast definitions of Americana.
Live performance is at the core of O’Reilly's projects. He goes from raw gospel blues to cinematic epics, from heavy driving grooves to delicately arranged folk songs. O’Reilly leaves the stage out of breath and sweaty, his audience in awe. The details might slip away as they recount them, but the feeling remains.
“I started playing music as medicine for myself to feel good and digest some melancholy,” O’Reilly explained. “Over time, I realized if music makes me feel good, the people around me who become a part of it will feel good too. It connects us on the same wavelength. I hope to give the world something real and refreshing.”
O’Reilly takes the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.
The Hazy Valley Boys is made up of some of the Sacramento region’s best players. The talented musicians will perform traditional country swing with a classic style, lighting up the social club’s century-old western building. Catch the show at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or atfeistwines.com. The venue offers farm-to-fork wood-fired pizza. Space is limited and advanced tickets are recommended. The Drytown Social Club is located at 15950 Highway 49 in Drytown.
