Five for Fighting

John Ondrasik has penned and recorded major hits. See him live Sept. 13 at The Center for the Arts. Courtesy photo

GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts presents Five For Fighting with String Quartet in the Marisa Funk Theater Sept. 13. The only way for a story to progress is to turn the page and John Ondrasik — the songwriter and performer known as the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated, Five For Fighting — knows this well. In the two decades since his first major single, "Superman (It's Not Easy)," hit the stratosphere, the artist has both evolved and come back around full circle. 

To date, Five For Fighting, has released six studio LPs, including the platinum-certified “America Town” and “The Battle for Everything,” and the top-10 charting “Two Lights,” along with an EP and live albums.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.