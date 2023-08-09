Beats

Beats Antique creates an original show that fuses music, dance, props and more. The group will perform twice at The Center for the Arts. Photo by Jason Charme Photography

GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts and Fresh Bakin’ present Beats Antique for two nights in the Marisa Funk Theater, Aug. 11 & 12. The group is joined by special guest YOHM Live with Lighthawk Aug. 11 and Naughty Princess Aug. 12. 

You can’t know Beats Antique until you’ve been a part of its journey and experienced the act as an entity with a life of its own. A stage show that demands more music; music that needs costumes, ships and masks and shadow dances; an audience that comes for art, and takes away stories to feed their imagination. Commitment to the full performance art form is how Beats Antique fuses musical worlds, pulling on global sounds for experiments on the fringes of cinematic cabaret, informed by electronic mash-ups and inspirations who have joined the members on the journey such as Les Claypool, Bassnectar, Alam Khan, The Glitch Mob and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.