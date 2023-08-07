Available: Bookstores everywhere, or online at Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.
Millions of children are orphaned around the world during wars, disasters and civil conflicts. Those who survive often find it too painful to remember what happened to them, much less talk about it. Their descendants and family are unaware of the legacy they share.
Bill Kanellis has lived in El Dorado Hills for many years, but the memories of his early childhood in Greece are crystal clear and the feelings are still there. Born Vasilios (William) Katsakos in a town outside of Athens in 1940, Kanellis was orphaned at the age of 2. He was able to tell his story as a tribute to the couple in America who worked tirelessly for four years, and sent thousands of dollars to Greece, to bring the young boy to America and join their family.
Kanellis begins his story in 1942 or 1943. Greece had been under German occupation for more than a year. One evening two men came to their home and removed Vasilios and his brother, Pericles, two years older, to the home of their grandparents. The next day the boys were boarded on a fishing boat and sailed to Athens. They were placed in the care of a policeman, a friend of their father’s, and his family. Vasilios and Pericles never saw their parents again.
Greece had been neutral during World War II, but that did not protect its citizens from Hitler’s reach. The German Army invaded Greece on April 27, 1941. The boys’ father had been a newspaper editor in Athens. Their mother was a teacher. They had joined an underground group that printed anti-German leaflets.
The policeman was not able to keep the boys and placed them in an orphanage.
It took seven years, an act of the U.S. Congress and presidential approval before Vasilios arrived in Billings, Mont., on Christmas Eve 1949, wearing shorts and a light shirt to be greeted by his new family and become Bill.
He survived life in the orphanages, ill-clothed and ill-fed. He observed everything and was curious and clever, but not troublesome. The end of the war was followed immediately by a civil revolt between the Greek Communists and the Greek Royalists. Vasilios remained in the orphanage until his life took a surprise turn in spring 1945. The years of trying to get him to his adoptive parents in America began.
Kanellis' story has an almost fairytale ending. In a brief 42 pages, he brings to life the chronicle of a Greek boy during a time of peril and uncertainty who learns to live on his own until he finds love and safety with his Aunt Helen and Uncle Nick Canelis.
Bill considers this book as part one of three parts. He wants to see it made into a movie. Reading his story, you can imagine the film.
