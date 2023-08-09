Secret tunnels, mythical beasts, haunted hotel rooms and spooky casinos — “The Ghostly Tales of Lake Tahoe” is a collection of stories about the creepy doings all around Lake Tahoe, the largest alpine lake in North America.
Although the stories are written with children ages 8 through 12 in mind, they are tales that people of any age will enjoy. In fact, author Kate Byrne adapted the stories from “Haunted Lake Tahoe” by Janice Oberding, an adult book from Arcadia Publishing.
“Some of the stories in the adult book are a bit too terrifying for kids,” said Byrne. “The story from the early days of Truckee when a ghost pinned a man to the floor was almost too scary for the book! It's inevitable that we do include some murders, but we try not to include anything too gory or violent. I look for elements that are, well, haunting — images and stories that will stay with the reader.”
The best stories, according to Byrne, are spooky and eerie, but not too frightening. She cites the stories in Chapter One of “Ghostly Tales” about Tahoe Tessie, a prehistoric lake creature, and the Ong, a gigantic winged creature as examples. “Supernatural stories are great. The Ong and Tahoe Tessie are perfect for kids because there is something mysterious that you want to check out, but it's not too scary.”
One favorite story is that of salty Captain Barter, the “Hermit of Emerald Bay.” The captain told stories about the time he was caught in a snowstorm and had to cut off his frozen toes … and he had the toes in a jar to prove it.
Other stories are about places like the Thunderbird Lodge, the Hellman-Erhmann mansion, the Cal Neva Lodge and the Tahoe Biltmore and the ghosts who are said to inhabit them. “The lion ghost at Thunderbird Lodge is particularly good because you don't often hear about animal ghosts — especially not lions,” said Byrne.
Byrne also included haunting stories about the Donner Party and the town of Truckee because she likes to use stories that help young readers learn about history. She recommended other Arcadia children’s books for those interested in spooky stuff: “’The Ghostly Tales of Virginia City' by Stacia Deutsch is a good one, full of Wild West stories," said Byrne, “and ‘The Ghostly Tales of Tombstone’ by Anna Lardinois has some really convincing ghost stories."
“The Ghostly Tales of Lake Tahoe” is part of a collection of “Spooky America” books for children published by Arcadia Children’s Books, along with a wide variety of books with fun and interesting stories about places throughout the United States — a great way to prep for visiting those places during summer vacation. Check out the website at arcadiapublishing.com or find the books on amazon.com.
