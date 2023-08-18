Bernard Allison

Bernard Allison has made an impressive name for himself in the world of blues. See him live at Harlow’s next week. Courtesy photo

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Blues Society presents Bernard Allison at Harlow’s.

There’s nothing like the sound of a world-class bluesman getting back to business. Last October, when Allison returned to his old haunt of Bessie Blue Studios, Tennessee, to be greeted by fabled producer and career-long collaborator Jim Gaines, it felt like coming home. And when Allison fired up the amps, counted in the band and embarked upon his latest studio album, “Highs And Lows,” everything felt right with the world. 

