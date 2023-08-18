SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Blues Society presents Bernard Allison at Harlow’s.
There’s nothing like the sound of a world-class bluesman getting back to business. Last October, when Allison returned to his old haunt of Bessie Blue Studios, Tennessee, to be greeted by fabled producer and career-long collaborator Jim Gaines, it felt like coming home. And when Allison fired up the amps, counted in the band and embarked upon his latest studio album, “Highs And Lows,” everything felt right with the world.
“Just to be able to create music again after the pandemic,” he said of that long-awaited rebirth, “was incredible.”
For 56 years, music has been Allison’s essence. As the youngest son of the much-missed Chicago bandleader Luther Allison, he was a bluesman from birth, naturally drawn to this ancient music that seemed to heal deep wounds, and held spellbound by early encounters with heavyweights like Muddy Waters, Albert King and Hound Dog Taylor. Shuttled between Florida and Illinois as a child, but never separated from his guitar, by 12, Bernard was a fireball player himself and at 18 he commanded instant respect as his dad’s guest at the 1983 Chicago Blues Festival.
One week after graduating high school, Bernard cut his teeth on the road with Koko Taylor’s Blues Machine lineup — and ended up staying for most of the ’80s. By the close of the decade, however, he assumed a twin identity, leading and writing for his father’s band while forging a solo career that exploded in Europe off the back of early albums like “The Next Generation” (1990), “No Mercy” (1994) and “Funkifino” (1995).
“My dad always told me,” he says of his talent for splicing blues with funk, rock and R&B, “don’t let them label you like they labeled me, as Chicago blues.”
Across his respected three-decade career, Bernard has certainly tasted the highs. Just ask him for his memories of jamming with Stevie Ray Vaughan on his 16th birthday. “He contacted my mom and said he and Double Trouble were going to surprise me after their show.” Or being given a lesson by the Texas tornado himself, “Johnny Winter sat me down and taught me how to play slide in open tuning.” But even when the lows bit — like losing Luther to cancer in 1997, just as his career was peaking — Bernard has defied his circumstances. That same year’s solo album, “Keepin’ The Blues Alive,” might as well have been his mission statement, and Bernard has spent the last quarter-century both honoring his father and exploring his own voice during a flourishing solo career that includes 2018’s highly acclaimed “Let It Go.” “This album,” noted Blues Rock Review, “shows his mastery of the blues.”
Now, released in 2022 on Ruf Records, “Highs And Lows” sees Bernard continue that quest, acknowledge his lineage through two classic songs by his father — “Gave It All” and “Now You Got It” — and offer nine new originals either written solo or alongside a tight circle of trusted collaborators.
