Blues Review

Willie G, Tia Carroll's and Kyle Rowland bring their talents to Grass Valley this Sunday. Courtest photos

GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts welcomes Brownsville Blues Review, the headliners from the Brownsville Blues Festival, to the Marisa Funk Theater Sept. 3.

These are some of the best blues acts in the Bay Area and Sacramento and are sure to satisfy any style of a blues lover's taste. From Willie G's mighty horn section and R&B to Tia Carroll's soulful rock and blues and Kyle Rowland's mastering of Chicago-style, show-stopping blues harmonica and slide guitar, this is an event not to miss.

