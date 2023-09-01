‘Ahsoka’
TV miniseries
Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Now streaming on Disney+
If I’ve learned anything from reviewing the last decade of Disney's Marvel and Lucasfilm output it's this: you can have too much of a good thing. Truth be told, comparing Marvel and Star Wars isn't exactly fair. They are different franchises, contrasting themes and are run by different CEOs entirely who report to the big cheese at the Mouse House (Disney CEO Bob Igor), but both were well-established IPs with legacy characters purchased within three years of each other by the Walt Disney Company; Marvel was acquired in 2009 and Lucasfilm in 2012.
Another thing these two silver-screen powerhouses share is the incredible amount of output Disney appears to have posted as its directive on both companies' break room bulletin boards. In the last 15 years Marvel has released 32 movies and nine TV shows. Lucasfilm — since being absorbed by Disney — has released five films (with double that number getting canceled or delayed) and a dozen or so animated/live action series on Disney+. It's honestly hard to get an accurate count.
The main point here is this: I am the target audience for this kind of content. I grew up loving comic book graphic novels and films (though I was more of a DC Comics guy) and, of course, I love “Star Wars,” but in an era of non-stop content you have to have a reason to really grab an audience and keep their attention, and the onslaught of hundreds of hours of content both from Marvel and Lucasfim in the last half-decade have brought along a surprising response: I just don’t have the time to keep up or worse, I just don’t care.
That doesn’t mean I can’t be won over by some of the output. It is my job to review content, after all, and I am lucky to get the chance to watch so many wonderful creative endeavors by truly talented artists. It's just harder to get excited about the same franchises every couple of months. I am not cynical, though. When something good comes from these companies I give it credit. After the lackluster “Book of Boba Fett” (2021) and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (2022) I wasn’t chomping at the bit to dig into “Andor” (2022) but came away believing that show is arguably the best Star Wars content since 1983’s “Return of the Jedi.”
So here we are with the anticipated “Ahsoka,” starring Rosario Dawson who appeared in one episode of both “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett” and was the high point of the latter. After a few years of waiting she finally gets her own series.
Ahsoka Tano is one of the better characters from the Star Wars universe in recent memory. A character introduced 15 years ago in 2008’s “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” animated film and TV series as a 14-year-old Padawan apprentice, assigned by Yoda to Anakin Skywalker to teach him responsibility. While the character took a while for fans to accept (her calling Anakin Skywalker “Skyguy” was grating to some) she soon became a fan favorite, specifically when the character was reintroduced as a full-fledged adult in “Star Wars Rebels,” which took place years after the events of “The Clone Wars.” It was here that Ahsoka Tano became one of the most beloved Star Wars characters in recent memory and when live action shows started appearing on Disney+ fans demanded Ahsoka get a series of her own.
The show, which premiered Aug. 22, is helmed by “Star Wars The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels” showrunner Dave Filoni, who might have cut his teeth in Star Wars animation but has shown great promise writing and directing live-action episodes in the universe with directing episodes of “The Mandalorian” and “Book of Boba Fett” the last few years. Now it's Filoni’s turn to take center-seat on a live action show. “Ahsoka” continues to showcase Mr. Filoni as the best choice to carry the torch from George Lucas. If only all live action Star Wars (including the films) had him in the driver's seat.
Rosario Dawson, who’s always a wonderful force (no pun intended) in everything she appears in, is good as Tano. She carries herself with grace but can show a dangerous and rebellious side of the character that fans have loved about her since day one.
Unlike several episodes of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and almost all of “Book of Boba Fett,’ this series doesn’t feel limited in scope to the confines of a tightly budgeted, effects-heavy show. This series actually has really good scope that would feel more at home on the big screen, but the first batch of episodes suffer from inconsistency of how the story is laid out. This has been an issue with most of the Disney+ Star Wars series. The premier episode of “Ahsoka” was almost an hour, while episode three was barely over 30 minutes. I don’t know if its a cost-cutting measure or an attempt to pull eight episodes out of a show that could be four or five one-hour-long episodes, but Disney continues to struggle through this in a way that stifles storytellling from one episode to the next.
One final nitpick: Though live-action this show is pretty much a direct sequel to the previously mentioned “Star Wars Rebels” animated series. Several of the characters in that show appear here and even though you will still be entertained watching this show without knowing much about that one, I highly recommend Googling a list of “must see” episodes of that show that connect with “Ahsoka.”
Overall, the show looks great and is off to a fairly consistent start anchored by the presence and talents of Ms. Dawson as the titular character. I always thought introducing who the apprentice to Anakin Skywalker was before he became Darth Vader was a fascinating concept in and of itself. Now we get the chance to see her own adventures. I’ve said consistently that showrunner Dave Filoni should be in charge of the film division over at Lucasfilm due to his understanding of the material and lore of the 46 year old franchise. Until the studio gives him the reins we will have to make due with “Ahsoka,” which already has more of a filmic scope compared to the other Disney+ shows anyway. Get ready to swing your laser swords around!
Joshua B. Porter is a writer/director/producer. He is currently recovering from jet-lag due to his trip to Asia and can be reached at @joshuabporter or joshuabporter@mtdemocrat.net.
