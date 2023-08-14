'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'
***
PG, 1 hour, 39 minutes
Animation, Action, Adventure
Now Playing
Cowabunga! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back in a feature film that is finally deserving of the long-running and successful franchise as the Turtle brothers work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants.
This was one that my young kids and I were eagerly anticipating all summer. Like “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” it has a unique style of animation (though not as busy as ‘Spider-Verse'”) that combines 2-D animation placed on top of the 3-D animation to create a scribbled, hand-drawn quality. In a recent interview with the New York Times “Anatomy of a Scene,” Director Jeff Rowe (“The Mitchells vs the Machines”) said his team looked at the work of experimental filmmaker Stan Brakhage, studying animation that involved scratching on the film negative to “create something that was chaotic and not traditionally beautiful in the animated sense.” Mission accomplished. I quite liked the look of the film. It’s charming and appropriate to the gritty comic book beginning’s of the shelled heroes.
One critique that has been leveled at previous incarnations of the Ninja Turtles over the years is that they were “Teenage” in name only. The famous 1980’s cartoon was ambiguous about their ages and the 1990’s live-action films, while brilliant in the execution of the suits and animatronics (especially the first film from 1990) created by the Jim Henson Company, looked more like fully grown adults than teenagers. No doubt this was done since adult men and women had to actually be inside those rubber suites.
Here, these characters are not only quite individualized in their size, look and style, but they pretty much appear and act like teenagers in the modern world. They desire to go out, make friends and have a social life (even though their Father, Splinter, voiced by Jackie Chan, forbids them to do so). They are addicted to social media and go to sleep scrolling through YouTube and music streaming sites. A nice touch was that Michaelangelo, voiced by Shamon Brown Jr., holds his cell phone inside his “M” belt while fighting. It was a small moment where you think “of course these kids would have wireless devices and of course they would put them there!” This movie is full of wonderful, small moments like that.
In the age of YouTube and social media it made me laugh to see that Splinter is not the martial artist or wise master he’s made out to be in previous incarnations. He’s a father trying to protect his young boys from the ills of the world and the judgments of what lies above the sewers in New York City. He doesn't know the first thing about karate or martial arts, so of course their ninja training consists of Bruce Lee movies and YouTube videos. An appropriate DIY form of training that fits in nicely in 2023.
The story by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Jeff Rowe moves along at a quick pace and absolutely nails each personality of the individual Turtles. They are fun, likable, fully-formed characters. The arguing and the jokes come at you quickly, as do the squabbles where all four of them are talking over each other. Typical teenagers.
If I had a quibble with the film it would be that the climax of the movie arrives faster than expected and includes a secondary group of villains that pop in and out of the story a few times who don’t really fit into the narrative of the story-proper. They don’t have a connection to the big bad (this time “Superfly,” voiced by Ice Cube) and seem included only to tease the antagonist of the next film. Their inclusion could be lifted and the viewer wouldn't miss them in the least.
It may not be as deep or emotionally driven as “Across the Spider-Verse,” but I would argue it's a bit more entertaining because it doesn’t get bogged down by the weight and density of its material. This is just a fun and entertaining TMNT movie and one that is very well executed. My 7 year old loved it. My 4 year old, who hit sensory overload with “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” at the hour and a half mark of that film and wanted to go home, asked the next day, and every day since, to see “The Turtles” again. I might have to oblige him.
Turtle power!
Joshua B. Porter is a writer/director/producer. He is currently finishing the long journey of post-production on his film “No Evidence of Man” and can be reached at @joshuabporter or joshuabporter@mtdemocrat.net.
