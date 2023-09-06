In November 2021 the California Deer Association announced the El Dorado County chapter was forming with a press release in the Mountain Democrat and holding its first annual fundraising banquet.
Fast forward to the present day and the chapter is announcing its third annual banquet Sept. 16 at the Cameron Park Country Club; doors open at 3 p.m.
The EDCCDA has grown to include surrounding foothill communities and is gaining traction with recent achievements. Working with the El Dorado Hills Bowmen Club, the chapter started a Junior Olympic Archery Development team that competed in the Nationals at McClellan Park in Sacramento. The junior archery team will expand this fall to include 3D archery competitions as well. Well-mannered students between the ages of 13-16 and who can commit to regular Sunday afternoon practices are invited to to join.
The establishment of a veterans program was next and the chapter worked with Daniel Job, a rice farmer in the Butte Sink chapter, to launch the Disabled Combat Vet Duck Hunt where one to three veterans per year are selected from the El Dorado County Office of Veterans Affairs. These vets are equipped and taken hunting in hopes of welcoming them back home into the brother and sisterhood of hunting. The goal is to help encourage disabled combat veterans to connect with tools to help them overcome and cope with their challenges. The vets are invited to come back in subsequent years to help others in any way they can.
Finally, as the core mission of the CDA, the habitat conservation element to benefit deer and other wildlife within California is under way. The first year CDA completed work on an $85,000 grant which was published in California Deer Magazine. Recently CDA was awarded a $2.1 million grant to work in the Consumes River Watershed and completed recent work on fuel reduction in the Eldorado National Forest. Working alongside Eldorado National Forest partner, the U.S. Forest Service prioritized the sites of most importance to receive this fuel reduction treatment. CDA completed nearly 40 acres of fuel treatment in critical California spotted owl habitat, five sensitive plant areas and heritage archaeology sites. Hand thinning fuels reduction treatment occurred due to the delicateness of all the treatment sites.
For more information about the CDA and to get tickets for the El Dorado County banquet call Todd Stevens at (916) 524-5008. The same number may be used to inquire about having a teen join the competitive archery team.
