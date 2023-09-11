SACRAMENTO — California State Parks has launched the enhanced PORTS: Parks Online Resources for Teachers and Students website, now available at ports.parks.ca.gov. The PORTS program has undergone a transformation, providing educators and students with an even more engaging and immersive online learning experience.

PORTS is an innovative initiative that connects K-12 classrooms with the wonders of California's diverse state parks through virtual field trips, live interactive sessions and comprehensive digital resources. The newly updated website offers a range of exciting features to enrich the educational journey of teachers and students across the state.

