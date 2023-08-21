The El Dorado Community Foundation is looking for community members interested in learning more about local nonprofits and who might be interested in serving on a nonprofit board of directors.
The foundation announces its second annual Speed Dating event coming this fall to both the South Shore of Lake Tahoe (Oct. 4) and the West Slope of El Dorado County (Oct. 5). This event was a big hit last year as interested and dedicated community members were introduced to nonprofits in an effort to help those nonprofits find board members for the amazing work they do in the community.
The foundation hosts this free event, with food and drink, for the first 30 nonprofits and 30 community members who sign up on both the West Slope of El Dorado County and the South Shore of Lake Tahoe in El Dorado County.
Those who sign up for the event will receive more information via email about the logistics, but the basics are as follows:
Foundation staff will match nonprofits and community members based on their interests in a speed dating setting.
Nonprofits will have a few minutes to share their mission and amazing work they do and community members will have a few minutes to share who they are and what/where they are willing to help out.
The time required to serve on a nonprofit board is wide-ranging … from monthly meetings to only once a quarter.
No experience is necessary.
A lot of boards provide training and have free training available to learn more about nonprofit operations.
There is no commitment required for those who attend; just come, meet and mingle over shared passions in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.