The El Dorado Community Foundation is looking for community members interested in learning more about local nonprofits and who might be interested in serving on a nonprofit board of directors.   

The foundation announces its second annual Speed Dating event coming this fall to both the South Shore of Lake Tahoe (Oct. 4) and the West Slope of El Dorado County (Oct. 5). This event was a big hit last year as interested and dedicated community members were introduced to nonprofits in an effort to help those nonprofits find board members for the amazing work they do in the community. 

