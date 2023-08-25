Mama's Broke

Their two strong voices behind Mama’s Broke blend to create haunting harmonies while they artfully juggle fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin. See the duo live in Grass Valley Aug. 30. Courtesy photo

GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts presents Mama’s Broke with opener Lindsay Clark in the Marisa Funk Theater Aug. 30. 

Mama's Broke is a powerful duo that delivers a compelling performance with heart and raw energy. Although highly influenced by their Canadian roots, Lisa Maria Bates and Amy Lou Keeler are based out of nowhere and everywhere. Their two strong voices blend to create haunting harmonies while they artfully juggle fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin and incorporate traditional dance and foot percussion into their performance. Their original and often dark compositions push the boundaries of tradition and the constraints of genre. Drawing from old-time, Quebecois, blues, punk, Celtic, Balkan and doom metal, they create a soundscape that is both familiar and new.

