RENO, Nev. ー The Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl, an eagerly awaited annual event celebrating the passion for yarn and fiber arts, is back for its highly anticipated 2023 edition. Organized by the Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl Board, this year's crawl promises an exciting opportunity for yarn enthusiasts, crafters and creative individuals to explore the remarkable yarn shops that grace the stunning Sierra Nevada region.
Among those participating are Lofty Lou's in Placerville and Knits & Knots Tahoe in South Lake Tahoe.
Scheduled Sept. 21-24, the 2023 Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl will showcase an impressive lineup of nine participating shops, each offering a unique experience for visitors. From well-established landmarks to hidden gems waiting to be discovered, the crawl highlights the diversity and talent within the local yarn and fiber arts community.
"We are thrilled to bring back the Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl for another exciting year," said Shannon Flores, spokesperson for the Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl Board. "This event celebrates the creativity and craftsmanship of our local yarn shops while fostering connections within the vibrant fiber arts community. We encourage everyone, from novices to seasoned fiber enthusiasts, to join us for a remarkable experience."
All shops will welcome in-store shoppers 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Each shop will offer exclusive promotions, discounts and special events throughout the duration of the crawl, providing an ideal opportunity for visitors to indulge their passion for yarn and connect with like-minded individuals.
Flores highlighted the most crucial aspect of this year: the passport.
Each participant shouldpre-print their passport, which is available on the website. Crawlers can get it stamped at every store and then drop it off at their last stop to be entered to winbasket prizes.
Regarding prizes, crawlers will receive a free gift at each shop location and no purchase is necessary. Each store has a limited number of swag items, so crawlers are encouraged to secure the swag during their first store visit on Sept. 21.
For more information about the 2023 Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl, including a complete list of participating shops, exclusive promotions and event schedules, visitsierranevadayarncrawl.comor follow along on the Sierra Nevada Yarn CrawlInstagramandFacebook.
