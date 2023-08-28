SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Living in the mountains, the presence of potential wildfires is always looming, and Lake Tahoe communities are quite familiar with the scarcity and devastation that wildfires can cause. In support of the recent wildfires in Hawaii, local restaurant and brewery, Cold Water Brewery, is stepping up to the plate, participating in the newly announced Kokua Project, as well as creating a special Tropical Hazy IPA beer to further support and donate to victims of the fires in Maui. 

Hosted by Maui Brewing, the Kokua Project is inviting breweries and brewers from around the world to make a beer that benefits those who have been impacted by the recent wildfires. Upon announcement of the Kokua Project, owner and founder of Cold Water Brewery, Debbie Brown, was eager to show up, participate in brewing, to share that South Lake Tahoe is “Tahoe-Maui strong.” 

