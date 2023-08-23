Blue Barn

Blue Barn Provisions offers carefully curated menu of gourmet food and local beer and wine at its Camino location. Photo by Caitlin Thompson

Stop by a new roadside attraction near Highway 50: Blue Barn Provisions, a gourmet market and eatery whose eponymous blue barn seems destined to become an area landmark. Offering local beers, ciders, wines and picnic fare, Blue Barn Provisions is the ideal introduction to Apple Hill and wine country. Christine Wehr, who owns Blue Barn with her husband Edouard Wehr, sees it as a “welcome center for the area, a first stop before visiting farms, wineries or going off on other adventures.” 

Christine, a fourth-generation Placerville native, and Edouard have operated a catering business for 25 years, serving clients from Tahoe to the Bay Area. They began looking for a space to start a different kind of business in the foothills, one that would draw from several of their many passions: outdoor recreation, design cuisine, and the bucolic Apple Hill community. “With our background in catering, we felt like we were gifted something that we wanted to gift back to the community, something needed and appreciated,” Christine explained. “It is about the food and beverages, but it’s rewarding to feel like we are filling a need in the community where something is missing.”

