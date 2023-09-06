Eagle Falls bridge

Eagle Falls in fall might look more like a drizzle but the surrounding fall color and scenery more than make up for the lack of water. Photo by Mary West

Fall in Tahoe! You owe it to yourself to take the drive up Interstate 80 east to Highway 89 south toward the west side of Lake Tahoe. Just past Vikingsholm, look for the Eagle Falls Trailhead on your right across the road from Emerald Bay.

Parking is at a premium. I have yet to get there early enough to park in the lot. I usually find a wide enough spot on the road. The upside of street parking is that it’s free, compared to the $5 fee in the lot.

