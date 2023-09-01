Details Claudine Granthem

Local artist Claudine Granthem uses metal, wood and other materials in her unique artwork. Her show at The Switchboard Gallery in Placerville runs through Oct. 1. Courtesy photo

Arts and Culture El Dorado's newest exhibition reflects on the lengthy and expansive career of artist Claudine Granthem, a longtime El Dorado County resident. Details + Materials: Works by Claudine Granthem features paintings, mixed media works, freestanding bronze, ceramic, metal and wall sculptures.

The exhibition celebrates the unique vision of a local creative treasure. With a strong oeuvre that consists of painting, wood and metal sculpture and drawings, Granthem’s work is at once architectural and deeply human.

