Arts and Culture El Dorado's newest exhibition reflects on the lengthy and expansive career of artist Claudine Granthem, a longtime El Dorado County resident. Details + Materials: Works by Claudine Granthem features paintings, mixed media works, freestanding bronze, ceramic, metal and wall sculptures.
The exhibition celebrates the unique vision of a local creative treasure. With a strong oeuvre that consists of painting, wood and metal sculpture and drawings, Granthem’s work is at once architectural and deeply human.
"Granthem's use of materials is lavish in its embrace; she doesn't try to transform or disguise the material's innate properties," curator Marya Osucha explained. "Rather, she leans into it, exploring its boundaries and possibilities."
Granthem's art is tied to Placerville, as she occupied a studio space on Main Street during the 1990s. She holds a bachelor's degree and master's of fine arts in visual art from California State Univeristy, Sacramento. She has shown in 30-plus locations throughout her career and received more than two dozen awards for her works.
For Granthem, the meaning of her work is clear. “I want my drawings and sculpture to appeal visually and, at the same time, to imply humanistic ideas buried beneath the surfaces."
Details + Materials: Works by Claudine Granthem runs through Oct. 1 at The Switchboard Gallery, 525 Main St. in Placerville. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Arts and Culture El Dorado is a catalyst for good works throughout the region, serving as the State-Local Partner to the California Arts Council and providing targeted programs and services. It also curates a vibrant gallery exhibition series and focuses on initiatives that support and sustain the region's cultural life. Founded in 1984 as El Dorado Arts Council, the organization offers programs for veterans and students, families and young people, artists and arts organizations and residents and visitors to the region. For more information visit artsandcultureeldorado.org.
