GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts presents funk and soul band Diggin Dirt in the Marisa Funk Theater on Aug. 26.
This seven-piece band emerging from behind the redwood curtain in Humboldt County is skyrocketing through the West Coast music scene. Shoveling its own path, consistently wowing audiences and filling concert venues, Diggin Dirt is no ordinary funk and soul band. Its sounds explode off the stage with a pure authentic energy and once the musicians have you in their clutches, the relentless dance party does not let up.
Their intoxicating and infectious sound is fueled by a blazing horn section, pulsating rhythms and searing guitars that, when combined into one, have been known to entice even the shyest of wallflowers to start movin’ and groovin’. Tying it all together is the band’s frontman, in possession of the pipes, charisma, moves and natural-born-soul, who launches this ensemble into rarefied air. Behold, as the band layers humble influences of psychedelic rock, Motown soul, Afrobeat and even reggae atop a sturdy foundation of late ’60s-inspired funk music. Audience members might have flashes of James Brown or Sly and the Family Stone, Otis Redding or Tower of Power, but make no mistake that they are in the presence of spine-tingling originality.
Celebrate the good times, dance off the rest with Diggin Dirt at The Center for the Arts. Opener Sway Wild will get the evening warmed up with a joyful blend of rock, pop, funk and folk. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. at The Center for the Arts, 314 West Main St. in Grass Valley. For tickets and more information visit thecenterforthearts.org or call (530) 274-8384.
