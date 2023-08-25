Diggin Dirt

Diggin Dirt is no ordinary funk and soul band. Join music lovers in Grass Valley to hear truly original music this Saturday. Courtesy photo

 Evan Wish Photography

GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts presents funk and soul band Diggin Dirt in the Marisa Funk Theater on Aug. 26. 

This seven-piece band emerging from behind the redwood curtain in Humboldt County is skyrocketing through the West Coast music scene. Shoveling its own path, consistently wowing audiences and filling concert venues, Diggin Dirt is no ordinary funk and soul band. Its sounds explode off the stage with a pure authentic energy and once the musicians have you in their clutches, the relentless dance party does not let up. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.