What is a Dirty Cello? Find out at the Green Room Social Club in Placerville this Friday.
Dirty Cello is a globe trotting band that performs blues, rock and Americana, all fronted by virtuoso cellist Rebecca Roudman. A classically trained symphony player, Roudman dropped the straight- jacket of classical music years ago and hasn’t looked back.
“We travel all over the place,” said Roudman, “and everywhere we go, the idea is to put on a high-energy show. We’re a rock band, but with a cello instead of a lead guitar.”
Dirty Cello really does get around — with shows from Iceland, to China, to a Santa Cruz nudist resort. The band will be performing at the Green Room Social Club at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, its first time at the venue located in historical downtown Placerville.
Among many descriptions, Oakland Magazine notes, "Dirty Cello’s music is all over the map: funky, carnival, romantic, sexy, tangled, electric, fiercely rhythmic and textured and only occasionally classical."
Roudman agrees with this description, adding, “We’re all about the fun at our shows and we step on stage with only a vague plan as to what specific songs we are going to play and we react to what the audience wants to hear and adjust accordingly.”
With a set list ranging from Jimi Hendrix to Charlie Daniels to rocking original songs, the band can deliver on this promise. The Green Room Social Club is located at 251 Main St. in downtown Placerville. Tickets for the concert are available at DirtyCello.com.
