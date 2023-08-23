Dirty Cello

Virtuoso cellist Rebecca Roudman fronts Dirty Cello, which makes its Green Room Social Club debut this Friday. Courtesy photo

What is a Dirty Cello? Find out at the Green Room Social Club in Placerville this Friday.

Dirty Cello is a globe trotting band that performs blues, rock and Americana, all fronted by virtuoso cellist Rebecca Roudman. A classically trained symphony player, Roudman dropped the straight- jacket of classical music years ago and hasn’t looked back.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.