Dry Diggings Festival returns to the Sierra Nevada foothills this year in Auburn, Aug. 25-27. It promises an electrifying celebration of music, family, art and games. Cultivating a diverse array of world-class talent both on the stage and in the vending booths, Dry Diggings brings together a music loving community of old and new friends that feel like family. This year’s event is expected to create a fresh space for connection, exploration and discovery as the festival settles into its new grounds.
Now nestled within the heart of Auburn, Dry Diggings Festival has become a wonderful experience for artists, musicians, performers, vendors and volunteers, who converge from all corners of the globe to participate in this unique gathering. Known for its stacked lineup and vibrant family campout scene, the festival will take place at the Gold Country Fairgrounds, right in the heart of old downtown Auburn. Festival goers will be treated to an unforgettable experience that showcases some of the finest talents from the Reggae music world.
Line up & fun
Friday: Ky-Mani Marley, Protoje, Groundation, Don Carlos, Jesse Royal, E.N Young, Mighty Mystic and Pacific Vibration.
Saturday: Dirty Heads, SOJA, Fortunate Youth, Artikal Sound System, Shwayze, Sa-Roc, Kyle Smith, Boostive, Aaron Wolf, Aaron Borowitz, Arden Park Roots and Miki Rae & The Hooligans.
Sunday: Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, Long Beach Dub Allstars, Arise Roots, Pacific Dub, Marlon Asher, Wide Eyed Kids and Top Shelf.
Beyond the stellar musical lineup, Dry Diggings is equally famous for its carefully curated selection of vendors offering delectable cuisines, one-of-a-kind artisanal goods and unique souvenirs. The festival's dedication to supporting local businesses and artists adds an authentic touch to the entire experience, creating a vibrant marketplace where creativity and entrepreneurship flourish.
"The Dry Diggings community is like no other," says the festival's founder, Jeff Monser. "We are a close-knit family of passionate individuals who share a profound love for music, art and creating memorable moments. It's not just about the music; it's about building connections and forging lasting friendships."
For those seeking more than just entertainment, Dry Diggings offers an array of yoga and sound healing workshops, an interactive Kidzone installation, Games on the Green and more. Tickets for Dry Diggings Festival are available on the official website: drydiggingsfest.com. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
