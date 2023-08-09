Did you know in some areas of the United States farmers have to truck in bees to pollinate crops?
El Dorado Hills Garden Club President Yvonne Phillips shared this and other interesting gardening and agriculture facts when speaking to the Mountain Democrat. In her nearly 30 years with the club she has learned a lot and invites fellow garden enthusiasts to join.
“I’m so impressed with the speakers we get,” she said.
When EDH Garden Club meetings resume after the summer break, members and guests will get to hear from Greg Gayton, manager at Green Acres Nursery and Supply in Folsom (September), as well as Daisy Mah, champion of the WPA Rock Garden in Sacramento's William Land Park (November). El Dorado County Master Gardeners are also on the calendar and Phillips said she hopes to take a few field trips during the year to admire great gardens and other attractions in the region. The club also hosts a picnic before taking its summer break.
“I love learning new stuff,” Phillips said. “Anyone anxious to learn, men and women, are welcome.”
The EDH Garden Club was organized in November 1965 under the leadership of Art Clair Corbell as president and Virginia Sutherland as vice president. Phillips joined in 1996, serving as president 11 times in two centuries and in four different decades.
Activities over the years have included fashion shows, bake sales, plant sales and more. In the early 1970s members sewed gifts for nursing home residents and bought groceries for the women's shelter. In the early 1980s they partnered with the El Dorado County Office of Education for an adopt-a-family program, which continues to this day and is funded in part by the plant sale.
The EDH Garden Club meets at noon the first Tuesday of each month at the EDH Library, 7455 Silva Valley Parkway. Meetings are held September through May (no meeting in January). For more information call Phillips at (916) 803-1921.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.