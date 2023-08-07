The El Dorado High School Alumni Association recently handed out the following scholarships:

  • Macy Little — Emerald Luther Memorial Scholarship, $2,500 per year for four years
  • Calen Romig — Dola Albusche Scholarship, $2,000
  • Taylor Bacchi — Bill Davey Memorial Scholarship, $2,000
  • Gabriella Calderon — Roy and Clara Scheiber Memorial Scholarship, $2,000
  • Jonathan Bird — Arlene Howe Barooshian Memorial Scholarship, $1,500
  • Ethan Hassemeier — Margaret Scherrer Memorial Scholarship, $1,500
  • Nolan Maciel — Frank Sorocco Memorial Scholarship, $1,500
  • Winter Radekin — Carlan Meyer Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
  • William Meuser — George Visman Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

