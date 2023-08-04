Brian Dezzani and Andy Johnson are the driving force behind the success of the Sugarloaf Fine Arts Camp; their unwavering dedication over 30 years makes them synonymous with its spirit and community.
Nestled at the Sly Park Conservation and Education Center in Pollock Pines, the Sugarloaf Fine Arts Camp comes alive every July for two weeks. Brian and Andy each lead one of the two, weeklong sessions, bringing their unique perspectives to the experience.
Brian, hailing from Portland, Ore., serves as the director of Recreation Services for the University of Portland. He finds himself irresistibly drawn back to the camp by the vibrant community of campers, the joyous atmosphere, and the chance to nurture young creative minds. While Andy resides in the Bay Area and works as an investment provider. For him, the camp provides a refreshing escape from his regular job, allowing him to stay connected to his hometown community and the arts that have shaped his life.
With an impressive 13-year tenure as directors and a history that traces back to their time as campers, Brian and Andy have played pivotal roles in shaping the camp into the extraordinary event it is today.
The directors attribute the camp's continuous success to the unwavering support from El Dorado County Office of Education leaders and the dedicated team members who selflessly travel from all corners of the world, giving their time and vacations to enrich the program.
In their hands, the Sugarloaf Fine Arts Camp has become an environment where young artists are encouraged to explore their passions, learn from skilled instructors, and build lifelong connections. Their shared passion for the arts and genuine connection to the camp's community make this experience truly unforgettable for all who attend.
