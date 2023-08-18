El Dorado County is excitedly buzzing as it welcomes three new school district superintendents. Kim Little has taken charge as superintendent of Pollock Pines and Silver Fork school districts; Kathy Miracle is now serving as the superintendent/principal of Gold Oak Union School District; and Dr. Brett Nelson has assumed the role of superintendent/principal of Camino Union School District.

In this crucial time for education, these leaders bring a fresh perspective and unwavering dedication to their new positions. Each possesses a deep personal investment in the local area and schools, making them valuable assets to their respective districts.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.