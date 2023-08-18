El Dorado County is excitedly buzzing as it welcomes three new school district superintendents. Kim Little has taken charge as superintendent of Pollock Pines and Silver Fork school districts; Kathy Miracle is now serving as the superintendent/principal of Gold Oak Union School District; and Dr. Brett Nelson has assumed the role of superintendent/principal of Camino Union School District.
In this crucial time for education, these leaders bring a fresh perspective and unwavering dedication to their new positions. Each possesses a deep personal investment in the local area and schools, making them valuable assets to their respective districts.
Little brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of success. Her leadership skills and commitment to student achievement have been widely recognized.
Miracle is known for her passion for educational innovation. With her visionary approach she is poised to inspire students and staff to reach new heights of academic excellence.
Nelson is a proven leader with a knack for building solid relationships within the community. His collaborative style and focus on fostering a supportive learning environment will positively impact the district.
The Pollock Pines, Silver Fork, Gold Oak Union and Camino Union school districts are incredibly fortunate to have recruited such high-quality individuals to lead their educational institutions. With their expertise and dedication, these superintendents are poised to drive positive change, ensuring that students in El Dorado County receive the best possible education.
