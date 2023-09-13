During the El Dorado County Board of Education meeting held Sept. 5, Dr. Charles Ware took the Oath of Office and officially assumed the position of trustee for Area 1. The El Dorado County Board of Education trustees publicly interviewed multiple candidates to make an informed decision about their selection.
"The board was fortunate to have such a highly qualified group of applicants for the vacancy. Any one of them would have been a good choice, which made for a difficult decision, “ said Charlie Downs, board president. “The trustees felt the diverse experience and skills of Charles in the areas of mental health and wellness were highly complementary to the collective strength of the board. The board trustees unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. Charles Ware."
Ware is the director of Academic Services at California Northstate University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education and a master's in sport and fitness administration/management from the University of Central Missouri. Furthermore, he obtained his doctor of education from A.T. Still University of Health Sciences.
Residing with his family in El Dorado Hills, Ware has a firm presence in the local community. Area 1 includes the areas of El Dorado Hills, Latrobe and Cameron Park.
“As the newly appointed trustee to the El Dorado County Board of Education, my foremost commitment lies in serving our community and prioritizing student learning and achievement. I am especially dedicated to supporting those students who may struggle or are underserved, ensuring they receive the assistance they need to flourish.” Ware said. “I am deeply honored by the board's trust in me and I wholeheartedly value the vital work done by Mrs. Knight. I aim to build upon her efforts and sustain the crucial support she provided to our community."
Following the meeting El Dorado County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ed Manansala expressed, “I extend a warm welcome to Dr. Ware as he joins the El Dorado County Board of Education. His educational expertise and commitment to El Dorado County will bring substantial advantages to the students and families that we serve. I look forward to our collaborative partnership.”
This designation fills the vacancy left by former trustee Georgianne Knight and the term will run through Dec. 31, 2024. The position will be up for election in November 2024. For more information about the El Dorado County Office of Education visit edcoe.org.
