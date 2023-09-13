A dozen teenagers from El Dorado County traveled this summer to the central highlands of Kenya on a Days for Girls International humanitarian aid trip to deliver washable menstrual hygiene kits to 800 schoolgirls.
Days for Girls International is an award-winning non-government organization that works to shatter stigmas and limitations associated with menstruation. Period Poverty describes the daily struggle more than 500 million women and girls worldwide face when they cannot attend school, work or fulfill familial responsibilities because they have no access to cost-effective menstrual health solutions.
Brooklind Stevens founded the Placerville Days for Girls Teen Club in July 2021, including students from El Dorado, Ponderosa, St. Francis and Union Mine high schools as well as Gold Trail School. The teens volunteer to make the menstrual hygiene kits with the local Placerville Days for Girls Chapter run by Kristina Gustafson and Sonya Bates.
While the local volunteers were making kits in Placerville, Alice Wambui Mwangi, founder of the Smile-Star'D Days for Girls sewing enterprise in Njoro, Kenya, was doing the same with her team over 9,000 miles away. She started her Days for Girls sewing enterprise with the support of Pollock Pines resident Monica DeCosta. Together they have built dormitories, a cookhouse and employ 20 full-time sewist. Once teen club members met Mwangi over Zoom and saw the images of her impactful work, they knew they had an optimal connection for making an international distribution to Kenya.
Fundraising was critical to making this journey, given the costs of purchasing kits from an in-country Days for Girls enterprise. The club hosted a spring supper fundraiser at Saureel Vineyards in April. The community response was remarkable and the teens raised more than $25,000 due to the generosity of local sponsors and contributors. Engaging the community in this collective fundraising effort was a profoundly rewarding experience for the students.
With the funds, club members pre-purchased 800 menstrual hygiene kits and 500 Men Who Know boxers and bars of soap (an educational program for young men to build empathy for the challenges associated with menstruation). They felt the extra funds spent on engaging young men in communities could be instrumental in changing generational mindsets. The 12 travelers included seven girls and five boys, enabling the group to split by gender to deliver the kits and boxers and share their stories of support for menstruation equality, dignity and opportunity.
Their work on the ground in Kenya was gratifying as they visited three schools to distribute menstrual hygiene kits, plus sporting equipment and school supplies, including hundreds of boxes of crayons, thousands of pencils, colored pencils, soccer balls, volleyballs, all-weather volleyball nets and more. The Kenyan children happily accepted these gifts and the kids enjoyed playing soccer and volleyball together. Additionally, given the central highlands are not a typical tourist destination and this region rarely receives American visitors, the Kenyan students treated the teenagers like visiting celebrities.
The impact of the Placerville Days for Girls Teen Club journey extended far beyond distributing menstrual hygiene kits and school supplies. Through the generosity of the El Dorado County community of donors, the visit infused a small town in Kenya with essential income to sustain their families. The trip revenue generated was immeasurable for the drivers hired for 11 days, six cooks in the kitchen crew, 20 sewists who sewed the hygiene kits and boxers and, most importantly, three Kenyan Days for Girls educators who not only taught the girls about their menstrual cycles; they also educated them in self-defense. The educators reinforced every girl's right to personal dignity and to ensurethey are equipped to pursue their goals and participate in individual, educational and professional opportunities.Every girl. Everywhere. Period.
