Brooklind Stevens

Brooklind Stevens founded the Placerville Days for Girls Teen Club in July 2021. She and 11 other students traveled to Kenya this summer. Courtesy photo

A dozen teenagers from El Dorado County traveled this summer to the central highlands of Kenya on a Days for Girls International humanitarian aid trip to deliver washable menstrual hygiene kits to 800 schoolgirls.

Days for Girls International is an award-winning non-government organization that works to shatter stigmas and limitations associated with menstruation. Period Poverty describes the daily struggle more than 500 million women and girls worldwide face when they cannot attend school, work or fulfill familial responsibilities because they have no access to cost-effective menstrual health solutions. 

