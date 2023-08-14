Plein Air Paint-out at Wakamatsu Farm
Sept. 9, Oct. 21, Nov. 4, 8:30 a.m. to noon
Join artist David Yapp for a time of plein air painting at Wakamatsu Farm. "En plein air" is a French term meaning “in the open air” and refers to painting outdoors (normally a landscape or townscape) on location. This was a very popular approach of the French Impressionist painters, who incorporated the natural light, color and movement of the outdoors into their paintings. Bring your own paints and equipment for a time of self-guided painting. You supply all your own materials and equipment (easel, canvas, oils, acrylics, watercolors, etc.), choose your subject and enjoy the camaraderie of painting outdoors with other artists. Instruction not provided. We encourage meeting together for picnic lunch after the session. Rain cancels. All painting levels welcome. Responsible children 12+ welcome (w/adult supervision). Meeting location Gold Hill/Placerville area. Cost: $15/members, $20/non-members. A detailed email will be sent once you register online at app.donorview.com/VyAqz.
Zen Meditation and Qigong in the Wakamatsu Garden
Sept. 10, Oct. 1, Nov. 11, 10-11:30 a.m.
Join local mindfulness instructor Berry Crawford (and special co-leaders Jeanne Courtney and Robert Rosenbaum) for a peaceful and relaxing event at the beautiful and historical Wakamatsu farm. This event will include sessions of qigong, mindfulness meditation and walking meditation. Come learn to relax, recharge and let go with these ancient and effective practices. Responsible/quiet 12-year-olds+ welcome. Meeting location Gold Hill/Placerville area. Suggested donation: $5/members, $10/non-members. A detailed email will be sent once you register online at app.donorview.com/09nYn
Concerts for a Cause
Saturday, Sept. 16, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Join ARC and Marco’s Café at Wakamatsu Farm this summer for a new concert series that supports ARC’s Resilience Reserve. Enjoy live music, tasty food, and beverages al fresco at the historical Wakamatsu Farm. The Resilience Reserve was established in 2023 to help ARC manage and restore wildlife habitat and repair recent damage to recreational infrastructure. Ticket price $20 per person. Food and beverages not included in ticket price. Check out the website to view concert lineups, times and to purchase tickets. All ages welcome. app.donorview.com/xX7y0.
Wakamatsu Open Farm Days
Saturday, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18, times vary
Special programming at each Open Farm Day. See the registration page for more details. Site of the first Japanese colony in America, your self-guided walking tour of Wakamatsu Farm may include a stroll to Okei-san’s 1871 gravesite and Charles Graner's original 1850s farmhouse. Take a trip around the lake on the 1.5-mile wheelchair-accessible trail. Bring a picnic and chair to sit and relax. On-site interpreters can share information and answer questions about Wakamatsu Farm's human and natural history. Amenities are limited, so plan for rugged outdoor leisure. Steady rain or temperatures over 100 degrees will cancel. Cost: $10 per vehicle. Located at: 941 Cold Springs Road, Placerville. Registration link: donorview.com/jRNKg.
Creative Collage
Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to noon and Nov. 11, 2-4:30 p.m.
Join artist David Yapp for this fun, creative workshop. Using reproductions of old engravings, you will create a nature-themed collage on a panel which you will embellish with acrylic paint using a range of interesting techniques. No experience necessary. Art materials provided. Ages 12+ welcome. Yapp works in a diverse range of visual media, including watercolors, oils, mixed media and acrylics. His favorite genre is landscape painting. He enjoys exploring the Sierra Nevada mountains and foothills for subjects to paint. He has exhibited in both Europe and the U.S. All painting levels welcome. Rain moves indoors. Responsible children 10+ welcome (w/adult supervision). Meeting location Gold Hill/Placerville area. Cost: $45/members, $55/non-members. A detailed email will be sent once you register online at app.donorview.com/ER096.
Sogetsu Ikebana Classes (see detailed descriptions below)
Sundays, Sept. 17 and Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Instructor Yasmin Spiegel is a “sensei“ (teacher) in the Sogetsu School of Ikebana, Japanese flower arranging. Ages 8+w/adult supervision. Meeting location Gold Hill/Placerville area. Cost: Individual classes $35/members, $45/non-members. A detailed email will be sent once you register online at app.donorview.com/LbE16.
Sept. 17: Leaf Manipulation
Ikebana, the art of Japanese flower design, can take many unusual and sometimes surprising forms. We use many materials, leaves and branches to create beautiful designs. In this lesson we will explore the myriad shapes and ways in which leaves can become unique striking accents to your arrangements. Cutting, braiding, weaving, tying, bending and taping are some of the ways that we can change our leaves into sculptures that provide new depth, texture and interest.
Nov. 12: Mixing Dried and Fresh Materials in Fall Arrangements
Fall is turning into winter and we celebrate both the abundance and glory of ripe fruits and flowers, as well as the crisp dying and dead leaves and branches. Fall is a rich time of year to find both fresh and dried materials. All these wonderful textures and colors can be combined into table center pieces and decorations for Thanksgiving parties, or striking floor or garden decorations. Come create a festive celebration of the earth’s bounty.
Pine Needle Basket Class
Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Come learn the technique of coiling and how to start a basket out of pine needles in this one-day outdoor workshop led by basket-maker and ARC member, Nettie Fox. This class is appropriate for all levels, beginning through advanced. All materials will be provided and space is limited. You will receive information on collecting, storing and dyeing pine needles. Learn all about materials, embellishments and a little history on the art of pine needle basket-making. Additional supplies will be available for purchase. Ages 12+ welcome, with adult supervision. Meeting location Gold Hill/Placerville area. Cost: $40/members, $50/non-members. A detailed email will be sent once you register online at app.donorview.com/NMDZZ.
Stargazing on the Farm
Saturday, Oct. 14, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
ARC volunteers and star-gazing enthusiasts Herb Tanimoto and Tim Jackson will host this sky gazing event. Expected sights include the Milky Way, M31 (the Andromeda Galaxy), and double stars such as Albireo. The highlight of the evening will be viewing Jupiter and Saturn through telescopes. Unclear skies cancel. Meeting location Gold Hill/Placerville area. Quiet children welcome. Suggested donation: $5/members, $10/non-members. A detailed email will be sent once you register online at app.donorview.com/05D58.
Capturing Wakamatsu: A Poetry Walk/Workshop
Sunday, Oct. 22, noon to 2 p.m.
Taylor Graham, El Dorado County’s first Poet Laureate, and award-winning Sacramento-area poet Katy Brown will lead an exploration of farmhouse, barn and surroundings, then ask participants to write a poem inspired by what they’ve experienced. Any who wish may share their poems with the group and ARC. Children 8+ welcome with adult supervision. Meeting location Gold Hill/Placerville area. Suggested donation: $5/members, $10/non-members. A detailed email will be sent once you register online at app.donorview.com/7L9Zp.
Historic Coloma Sites & Cemeteries Tour
Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On this pre-Halloween history walk led by volunteer Keith Atwater, you'll visit the Union Cemetery on Bassi Road, walk by the historical and sacred Miwok grinding rock site and Chinese store in Gold Discovery State Historic Park, visit Saint John's church and graveyard, walk past the (rumored to be haunted) Vineyard House, and explore Coloma's Gold Rush era cemetery. This 1-mile walk is for quiet children 8+. Well behaved dog on leash OK. Meeting location Coloma area. Suggested Donation: $5/members, $10/non-members. A detailed email will be sent once you register online at app.donorview.com/y8Q9r
Herbal Crafting: The Art of Distillation
Saturday, Oct. 28, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Join local herbalist Shannon Mann in transforming plants into magical hydrosols using a simple yet ancient distillation process. Experience a live demonstration with a copper still, then learn to recreate the process using a pot on your stove top at home. Learn to source plants with a walk on the farm and discover ways to use hydrosols for skin and body care, aromatherapy, cooking and more. Attendees receive a bottle of hydrosol distilled during the class and a guidebook for making hydrosols at home. Ages 10+ welcome with adult supervision. Meeting location Gold Hill/Placerville area. Cost: $30/members, $40/non-members. A detailed email will be sent once you register online at app.donorview.com/ZvgrL.
A Wild Crafternoon working with the Autumn Landscape
Sunday, Oct. 29, 2-5 p.m.
Join California naturalist and author of "Why We Need to Be Wild," Jessica Carew Kraft, for an exploration of mid-autumn plants that can be incorporated into your meals, projects and holiday observances. After a short exploratory identification walk, she will demonstrate how to process acorns, make ink with oak galls, create festive wreaths and craft mullein torches to light up your home for Halloween and the early nights to come. You’ll return home with some of these items and more understanding of how to responsibly harvest and use abundant native plants. Steady rain or lightning storms will postpone. Ages 8+ welcome. Meeting location Gold Hill/Placerville area. Cost: $5/person or $20 max./family. A detailed email will be sent once you register online at app.donorview.com/peQPb.
Herbal Crafting: Tinctures & Teas
Saturday, Nov. 4, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Take your wellness into your own hands, literally! Learn to transform wild and garden-grown plants into two practical herbal medicines: tinctures and teas. You will learn the basics of tincture making and herbal tea blending, with a focus on empowering you to create personalized recipes in connection with your environment. You’ll gain energetic and intuitive tools to identify plant allies and bring mindfulness into crafting your own custom locally sourced plant medicine. This workshop, taught by herbalist Shannon Mann, will include a walk in the native garden. Attendees return home with a custom tincture and tea as well as a simple guidebook for continuing their personalized herbal crafting at home. Ages 10+ welcome with adult supervision. Meeting location Gold Hill/Placerville area. Cost: $25/members, $35/non-members. A detailed email will be sent once you register online at app.donorview.com/bpQl7.
Green Tea Tasting of Legacies Blend
Sunday, Nov. 5, 1-2:30 p.m.
Discover the aromas and beneficial properties of Japanese green tea and learn how to make a good cup of tea and the Tea Journey story of presenter Nao Magami. Nao led a project to protect and nurture tea tree believed to be the descendants of those planted by the settlers of the Wakamatsu Tea and Silk Farm Colony in Placerville, the first group of Japanese immigrants to arrive in the U.S. in 1869. Guests will sample tea and receive a small bag to take home. Meeting location Gold Hill/Placerville area. Cost: $10/members, $15/non-members. A detailed email will be sent once you register online at app.donorview.com/Vy0jo.
Fall Bird Walk at Knickerbocker Creek
Sunday, Nov. 19, 8 a.m. to noon
Tim and Angela Jackson will lead this fall walk to see what songbirds, raptors and water birds can be found. Tim maintains a website (eldoradobirds.com) on birdwatching in El Dorado County. Angela is a local writer and photographer. This is a slow-paced, easy-moderate hike of 3-4 miles. Quiet, mature children 8+ welcome. Meeting location in Cool area. FREE. A detailed email will be sent once you register online at app.donorview.com/qbQA6.
iPHONE ARTISTRY
Sunday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Betty Sederquist, local photographer and teacher, will guide you through this short, fun workshop where she will teach you the basics of phone photography, and peeking at some of the many photo apps available. Although iPhones are preferred, we can work with most newer phones. You’ll receive a list of apps to download the week of the class. 14-year-olds+ welcome. Meeting location in Gold Hill/Placerville area. Cost: $45/members, $55/non-members. A detailed email will be sent once you register online at app.donorview.com/xX3Km.
