SACRAMENTO — Fairytale Town is excited to announce its annual Tales & Ales Brewfest Fundraiser is happening this month. This family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 5-9 p.m. at Fairytale Town, 3901 Land Park Drive in Sacramento.
The Tales & Ales Brewfest will be filled with live music from Soul Non Blind, options from a variety of food trucks, exciting raffle prizes and unlimited tastings of craft beers, ciders and wines.
Three of Drewski's food trucks — featuring Mexican food, fried chicken and grilled cheese — will be on site. Burnside Coffee will be onsite featuring specialty non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Pretzel necklaces, made by Neck Nosh, will be available for purchase as well.
Included with the price of admission, guests will be treated to more than 25 different craft beverages from local breweries, cideries and wineries. Attendees will have the opportunity to sip and savor unlimited refreshing beers, crisp ciders and carefully curated wines. For the non-drinkers and kids, head over to the root beer float garden featuring Gunther's Ice Cream.
Stay up to date on the Tales & Ales Brewfest and find additional information about the park at fairytaletown.org or contact (916) 808-7462.
Fairytale Town has delighted millions of guests, inspiring imagination, creativity and literacy since it opened in 1959. Fairytale Town remains one of the only literacy-based parks that continues to serve children in the Sacramento region.
Fairytale Town is a nonprofit children’s park and educational center in Land Park whose mission is to promote the imagination, creativity and education of children. Fairytale Town is home to more than 25 three-dimensional play sets based on favorite fairytales and nursery rhymes, a family of 22 rare and miniature breed animals, three interactive learning gardens, and two performing arts stages. Fairytale Town is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., March through October, and Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., November through February, weather permitting, and unless otherwise noted.
